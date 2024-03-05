• The 2024 Ford E-Transit van will deliver more range and faster recharging times.

We don't often get the chance to report on what's happening in the delivery van sector, but we should never forget how important this segment is for many companies.

And with the arrival of electric solutions on the market, it's all the more interesting for any company making the transition, because since these vehicles spend a lot of time on the road, the fuel savings are substantial.

The market is already fairly well served, with an electric version of the Ram ProMaster, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Ford's E-Transit model.

This morning Ford shared details on the 2024 edition of its electric delivery van. Most notably, the E-Transit will now offer clients increased range a faster recharging capacity.

Faster recharging for a vehicle that has to be on the road a lot, means savings for managers.

2024 Ford E-Transit, front Photo: Ford

Range

The 2024 version of Ford’s E-Transit (low roof rather than regular or raised roof) will be able to cover 254 km. This represents a 26-percent increase over the 2023 model and its 203 km range. For high-roof versions, the gain is 32 percent.

Ford didn’t mention exact range for the latter model, but since it was 180 km previously, we can do the math and get a figure of 237 km.

There’s no specific data for the medium-roof variants, the 2023 editions of which offer 187 km. Assuming a gain of around 30 percent, that takes them to around 244 km.

Whatever the precise number and however high the roof rises, we can say the gain is interesting for customers.

Power remains unchanged at 266 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque.

2024 Ford E-Transit, charging Photo: Ford

Charging

Ford promises faster charging times with an integrated dual charger. Power rises to 176 kW, meaning that 107 km of range can be recovered in just 15 minutes at an ultra-fast charging station (for low-roof versions), which is 49 percent faster than in 2023. To go from 0 to a full charge, takes 6 h 11 min, or 22-percent less time than previous.

The 2024 Ford E-Transit is available in two lengths, three roof heights and three body styles, offering a maximum load volume of 13,790 litres.

The 2024 models will be available to order this spring, with the first deliveries scheduled for the summer.

The 2024 Ford E-Transit, as first-responder vehicle Photo: Ford

The 2024 Ford E-Transit 2024, as rental vehicle Photo: Ford