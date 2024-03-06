Ford has recalled some 7,500 hardtop Bronco SUVs due to a potential problem with the quarter windows. These may not have been properly installed, which could cause them to fall out while the vehicle is in motion.

In Canada, 583 vehicles are being recalled. In the U.S., 2023 and 2024 models are affected, but here in Canada, Ford mentions only 2023 model-year SUVs.

Ironically, this is the second recall this week for a similar problem. As we reported earlier today, Porsche has to recall certain 911s for front and rear windshields that may not be glued properly to the car.

Ford estimates that the problem is present in around 46 percent of recalled models. It points out that Heritage Series versions are not affected, as the mechanism for bonding their windows is different.

Ford Bronco 2023 green Photo: Ford

Ford explains that rear quarter windows “require a two-step priming process before being installed on the hardtop surface.” With some of the recalled models, one of the coats of primer may not have been applied to the glass surface during a step that takes place in an adjacent assembly shop.

This problem increases the risk of the windows coming loose and falling out, which can create a hazard on the road and increase the risk of an accident. The company adds that drivers may feel a wind noise, rattle or water leak before one of the windows comes loose.

The problem was discovered during internal tests conducted last December. No warranty claims, owner complaints or incident reports related to this problem have been received. Nor is the company aware of any accidents or injuries caused by falling glass.

Owners of affected models will be notified by mail as of April 8. They will asked to visit a Ford service centre so that a technician can inspect the hardtop windows and reinstall them if necessary, in accordance with the company's approved maintenance procedure.