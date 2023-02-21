• Genesis Canada has announced an $84,000 CAD price point for the 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70.

• The model launches on the market next month.

Genesis Canada has shared pricing and details for the 2023 Electrified GV70. The all-electric compact SUV is the third BEV to carry the Genesis badge as it joins the GV60 crossover and G80 Electrified sedan in the lineup. Price point has been set at $84,000 CAD.

In contrast with those two models, Genesis expects the new GV70 Electrified to be a high-volume seller for it, not surprising given that the regular GV70 has been by far the brand’s most popular model to date. The two models share the same platform, though Genesis promises “a host of technologies designed exclusively for electric vehicles”.

The SUV is powered by two 160-kW electric motors, one per axle, with total output given at 429 hp (320 kW) and 516 lb-ft of torque. Like the GV60, the 70 has a Boost mode – just push the button – that delivers a 10-second burst of 483 hp.

The Electrified GV70 has a 77.4-kWh battery allowing for rapid charging from 10-80 percent in just 18 minutes on a fast 350-kW (800V) DC fast charging station.

Photo: Genesis 2023 Genesis Electrifiied GV70 - Front

Inside and outside, the new model looks to be largely identical to the GV70. The interior features Nappa leather seating, microfibre suede headliner, head-up display, 3D instrument cluster, premium audio, and active noise control. We also find heated second row seats and steering wheel, manual rear side window shades and an exclusive Mood lighting treatment.

The Electrified GV70 features white brake calipers and Michelin Primacy Tour A/S tires, and it can be had had in one of eight exterior colours, and two interior colours (Obsidian Black Monotone or Glacier White Two Tone).

Standard features for the $84,000 Prestige AWD edition include 20-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, power-folding side-mirrors, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, wireless device charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, vehicle-to-load charging, fingerprint ID system, 14.5-inch multimedia screen with premium navigation system, 12.3-inch driver data screen and more.

Photo: Genesis 2023 Genesis Electrifiied GV70 - Three-quarters rear

The Electrified GV70 also comes equipped with a ton of safety and driver assistance features, the company says. The Highway Driving Assist II suite includes lane change assist capabilities and helps keep the vehicle in the centre of its lane at an appropriate speed, while keeping a safe distance to the vehicle in front.

Additional safety features include forward collision-avoidance assist, lane changing assist, high beam assist, blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist and parking collision-avoidance assist (rear), remote smart parking assist, navigation-based smart cruise control, a surround view monitor, blind-spot view monitor and advanced rear occupant alert.

A subscription to Genesis Connected Services is included free of charge and allows owners to stay connected with a suite of digital applications and remote services. Owners can for instance remotely monitor vehicle location, battery status, and range, locate charging stations and adjust climate settings, as well as start, stop or schedule a charge.

Genesis has said that by 2025, all new models launched will be all-electric; the plan is for its entire vehicle lineup to be electric by 2030.

The new 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 is expected to launch commercially within a matter of weeks.