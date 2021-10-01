Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
One More Teaser Image of 2023 GMC Canyon Ahead of Unveiling

With the next Chevrolet Colorado getting its reveal recently, it was only a matter of time before the overhauled 2023 edition of its close mid-size sibling the GMC Canyon followed suit.

GMC confirmed today that it will present the vehicle in full next week, on August 11. And to celebrate that news, it shared another teaser image that provides a decent enough look at the truck’s imposing front end.

Imposing, yes, even though we’re talking mid-size truck here. And part of that is because the version teased today is the AT4X trim, GMC’s most off-road-focused formulation, and one already attached to the full-size Sierra truck. Another part of it is that, as GMC itself confirmed, the new edition of the Canyon is taller and wider than the outgoing model. Here, it has received a factory lift for improved off-road capability.

Given the near-twin relationship between Chevy’s Colorado and this Canyon, we already have a good idea of what’s coming, of course. Just as the former got significantly revised styling for a more modern look, so does the latter, it stands to reason. As for specs, the Colorado gets either 237 or 310 hp out of its 2.7L turbo engine, depending on the trim, and it has a 7,700-lb towing capacity. We can expect very similar stats for the Canyon.

Stay tuned next week for full details on the new 2023 GMC Canyon, and more specifically about the all-new AT4X variant.

2023 GMC Canyon, wheel
Photo: GMC
