General Motors’ full-size pickup trucks were revamped three years ago, which means we’re just about on time for an upgrade has already arrived. Right on cue, we’ve seen already an update brought to the Chevrolet Silverado.

GM has now confirmed that the model’s cousin, the GMC Sierra, will get its turn in the spotlight on October 21st at 8 p.m. EST. In anticipation of that, GMC shared a video on its YouTube page, which unsurprisingly doesn’t reveal all that much, though it is possible to make out slightly different headlights and a redesigned grille.

However, you have to look beyond what you see. Specifically, the model shown is advertised as a Denali Ultimate version. Which doesn't exist in the 2021 catalog. Meaning GMC is preparing a new, even more luxurious variant of its model, and inf fact it confirms just that in the teaser video.

This will be the big piece of news regarding the model, alongside the promised improvements in capacity and technology. In regard to the latter, we're guessing part of the package will be the Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system, set to debut with the Silverado for 2022.

As for the interior of the more premium versions, including the new Denali Ultimate, we can anticipate a 12.3-inch digital display instrument cluster and a 13.4-inch touchscreen for the multimedia system, but above all, fancier materials and a more-plush presentation.

The 2022 Sierra is expected to hit the market next spring, though in the video video, GMC does say to the Denali Ultimate version will arrive later. Patience, then. And why is this variant so crucial for the manufacturer? Because when it comes to luxury, the interiors of premium model variants from Ford, Ram, and now Toyota with the upscale versions of its new Tundra, are presently better endowed than those made by GMC.

There’s catching up to do, in other words, and for GMC there’s no time like right now to do it.

Finally, another interesting element is that Chevrolet will present an electric version of its Silverado model at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas next January. GMC will certainly follow with its Sierra equivalent. It remains to be seen when.

Stay tuned.