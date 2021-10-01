We’ve known for a while it’s on its way, but until now we still hadn’t seen an official image of it. GMC has now shared the first official image of what will be the all-electric version of its Sierra pickup.

The model will join the Hummer EV in the lineup when it arrives next year as a 2023 model, meaning GMC will have two electric pickups to offer consumers.

The image shared by GMC shows basically what the EV’s front grille will look like, which seems a like an appropriate a start. Unsurprisingly, the front end is more closed than open, and it also features a futuristic light signature. We can expect the lines of the model to be futuristic as well, the company wanting to make sure to differentiate it from the gasoline-powered variant.

Like the Hummer EV and the electric version of the Chevrolet Silverado, the electric Sierra will be equipped with GM's Ultium battery pack, which promises a range of about 600 km. Many elements of the all-electric Silverado, such as its fixed glass roof and directional rear wheels, will very likely make the migration to the GMC-badged truck. Note that the model will be offered up first in the top-of-the-line Denali trim, so expect it to come not cheap but expensive.

It's not yet known when the Sierra EV will be introduced, but we imagine it will be before mid-2022. GMC plans to assemble it alongside the electric Hummer and the Silverado EV at its Factory Zero plant in Michigan.

