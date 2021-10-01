Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

GMC Shares First Teaser Image of All-Electric Sierra Truck

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

We’ve known for a while it’s on its way, but until now we still hadn’t seen an official image of it. GMC has now shared the first official image of what will be the all-electric version of its Sierra pickup.

The model will join the Hummer EV in the lineup when it arrives next year as a 2023 model, meaning GMC will have two electric pickups to offer consumers.

The image shared by GMC shows basically what the EV’s front grille will look like, which seems a like an appropriate a start. Unsurprisingly, the front end is more closed than open, and it also features a futuristic light signature. We can expect the lines of the model to be futuristic as well, the company wanting to make sure to differentiate it from the gasoline-powered variant.

Like the Hummer EV and the electric version of the Chevrolet Silverado, the electric Sierra will be equipped with GM's Ultium battery pack, which promises a range of about 600 km. Many elements of the all-electric Silverado, such as its fixed glass roof and directional rear wheels, will very likely make the migration to the GMC-badged truck. Note that the model will be offered up first in the top-of-the-line Denali trim, so expect it to come not cheap but expensive.

It's not yet known when the Sierra EV will be introduced, but we imagine it will be before mid-2022. GMC plans to assemble it alongside the electric Hummer and the Silverado EV at its Factory Zero plant in Michigan.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

You May Also Like

GMC Will Introduce a Redesigned 2022 Sierra on October 21st

GMC Will Introduce a Redesigned 2022 Sierra on October 21st

GMC will introduce its refreshed 2022 Sierra truck officially on October 21st. The pickup is getting a cosmetic update, but the model range will also welcome...

Subaru Offers Up Early Glimpse of Its Future Solterra

Subaru Offers Up Early Glimpse of Its Future Solterra

Subaru shares some images of its upcoming Solterra electric SUV. The latter shows us a style that's stuck on the cousin that will be offered by Toyota, but w...

Ford to Double Production of its F-150 Lightning

Ford to Double Production of its F-150 Lightning

Ford will double production of the electric version of its F-150 pickup truck, following strong initial demand. According to a Reuters report, the initial pr...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Toyota Aims to Build 800,000 Vehicles in Janu...
Article
At the 2020 Montreal Auto Show
2022 Montreal and Toronto Auto Shows Cancelle...
Article
Profile of the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX oncept
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX: a Coming Star Attr...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Nissan Showcases Ariya Single Seater Concept
Nissan Showcases Ariya Single...
Video
Infiniti Announces 2030 Electrification Plan and Shows Off a Concept
Infiniti Announces 2030 Elect...
Video
The Next Honda Civic Si, More Powerful than Advertised?
The Next Honda Civic Si, More...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 