Photo: Hyundai Hyundai Ioniq 6, profile

When Hyundai presented the stylish Prophecy EV concept back in March 2020, no one realistically expected the production version to come would be quite so sleek and daring. Today the automaker presented that version, or at least a model that’s quite close to production, and we can say that the Ioniq 6 EV retains enough of the lines and contours of that earlier concept to make it an eye-turner.

The Ioniq 6, an Electrified Streamliner in Hyundai’s parlance, is the second model to come from the Korean automaker’s all-electric sub-brand, after the much-lauded Ioniq 5 crossover of course. And true to Hyundai’s current philosophy of differentiating each model in the lineup from the others, the two models look nothing alike. That said, the new Ioniq 6 is also built on the company’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that allows for a stretched wheelbase and flat floor for tons of interior space.

0.21

That is the drag coefficient of the new Ioniq 6, and it’s the result, in part, of its silhouette. Range should be a main beneficiary of that rating, although details on that will have to wait for the in-the-flesh global premiere of the model, set for July in South Korea.

The exterior side mirrors are very slimmed down, which may or may not carry through to the final production version of the model. But here anyways we can see a camera image on a screen just inside the door.

Photo: Hyundai Hyundai Ioniq 6, new H badge

New H emblem

The new Ioniq 6 also marks the debut of Hyundai’s newly designed H badge, and for added distinctiveness the model makes use of over 700 parametric pixels found in places like the headlights, rear lights, front lower sensors, air vent garnishes and centre console indicator.

Photo: Hyundai Hyundai Ioniq 6, three-quarters rear

Cocoon

Inside, much effort has been made to create a cocoon-like interior, designed under the company’s thematic of Ethical Uniqueness. To that specific end, there are several elements made of sustainable materials throughout. Space is maximized thanks to those wheels being placed at the front and rear extremities of the body (as with the Ioniq 5), and customizable lighting (including 64 colours and six dual-colour themes) allows users to tailor their environment to their liking. The continuous-screen display for the driver data and multimedia system is long and large, but it does not appear to have exactly the same design as the one seen in the Ioniq 5 and its close cousin the Kia EV6.

“IONIQ 6 connects an emotional convergence of functionality with aesthetics. The distinctive streamlined design is the result of close cooperation between engineers and designers, with obsessive attention to detail and customer-centric values at the core. We have created the IONIQ 6 as a mindful cocoon that offers a personalized place for all.” - SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Design Center

There's no official word yet on pricing of this sedan, nor even when we can expect it to go into production. Hopefully those and other details, like output, torque and what trims will make up the offering, will be divulged at the world premiere.

Photo: Hyundai Hyundai Ioniq 6, interior

Photo: Hyundai Hyundai Ioniq 6, interior, img. 2

Photo: Hyundai Hyundai Ioniq 6, three-quarters front

Photo: Hyundai Hyundai Ioniq 6, rear