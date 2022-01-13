Photo: V.Aubé 2022 BMW X3 M40i, profile

Auto123 reviews the 2022 BMW X3 M40i.

There’s an embarrassment of riches in the luxury SUV and crossover segment these days, specifically if your shoe size is sub-compact or compact. I recently got behind the wheel of the 2022 edition of the BMW X3 M40i, technically the second version of the third generation of the model. Like a fine wine, the SUV - which has roughly the same dimensions as the very first BMW X5 from the 2000s - has aged well. Very well indeed. In fact, this specific version of the 5 is possibly my favourite pick of the compact luxury SUV litter.

Some people will say to me: “Vincent, you're going for the compromise choice again with this M40i version”. Well yes, it's true that the X3 tattooed with the little "M" fits between the 4-cylinder X3 and the explosive 503-hp X3 M Competition. I admit, I often end up preferring the middle child, and for good reason, in my mind: our road network is not very welcoming to performance beasts like the X3 M, no matter that they glue smiles on their drivers’ faces. I don’t relish the prospect of having to have my tester towed back to HQ on the bed of a tow truck…

Besides, there are speed limits on every Canadian highway, which obviously puts a damper on my enthusiasm when I'm behind the wheel of a super-sporty beast.

By the way, as alluded to above, my experience with the X3 included a BMW ski/snowboard rack on the roof, which I mention because it did increase the decibel level in the cabin quite a bit due to the increased wind noise.

Photo: V.Aubé 2022 BMW X3 M40i, front

No matter, though. Here’s why I like this X3 with the little "M" so much.

A majestic 6-cylinder engine

BMW's history is not limited to inline 6-cylinder engines. In fact, the base model's turbocharged 4-cylinder engine is more than able. But to fully enjoy the chassis prowess of this X3 - or almost any other Beemer - nothing beats a melodious, linear inline-6.

Under the hood of the X3 M40i once again lurk 382 hp and 369 lb-ft of peak torque, numbers that are right in the middle of the class - though just 10 years ago, those figures were the purview largely of top-level sports cars. True, the X3 M Competition's engine is much more playful and charismatic with those punchy revs, but in reality, the X3 M40i's 3.0L block is more than enough to make you lose your driver's license in less time than it takes to say “Bayerische Motoren Werke”.

A very competent powertrain

My test drive took place on a bed mostly of snow and ice. The xDrive all-wheel drive system was very active, especially when I turned off the traction control with the button reserved for this function. But the 8-speed automatic transmission also stood out during my few days of winter testing. In fact, with the exception of heavy acceleration, the unit flew under the radar during the quieter moments at the wheel, and that's exactly what you'd expect from a really good automatic transmission.

Photo: V.Aubé 2022 BMW X3 M40i, interior

Build quality

It's true that at a price of just over $84,000 (with an additional $17,000 in options on my tester - yikes), this German SUV had better be welcoming when you get in. At the risk of repeating myself, I've noticed a marked improvement on board recent editions of the brand's various models, and the X3 M40i is no exception. Was I mesmerized by the Fiona Red and Black merino leather upholstery ($3,000)? Maybe, but let's face it, with the Brooklyn Grey Metallic ($850) body colour, the combination is perfect, especially with the carbon-fibre trim ($850).

Beyond the very successful atmosphere, it's in the assembly and quality of materials that we recognize the brand's know-how. Is it as well put together as an Audi? Maybe not, but the casual fan won't notice a thing.

Car-like driving pleasure

One of the manufacturer's specialties is to surprise those who like to drive with an experience that makes them feel like they're driving something special, every time they go for a ride.

The X3 M40i, definitely more than the 4-cylinder engine version at least, is capable of such seduction, thanks to things like the precision of the steering, the suppleness of that sport suspension and the sound of the 6-in-line at high revs. And thanks to the many drive modes, it's possible to select the type of driving at the time you want.

Photo: V.Aubé 2022 BMW X3 M40i, three-quarters rear

The last word

While waiting for a more substantial electric offensive - BMW's is starting to take shape, as the debuts of the i4 sedan and iX SUV are imminent - the brand's fans still have quite a lot of choices before them. BMW has truly mastered the art of offering distinct variants for each of its models.

There are other factors to consider in an SUV, such as towing capacity, fuel economy and reliability, but in this case, I have the distinct impression that these details are secondary to the buyer's desire for everyday enjoyment. The 2022 BMW X3 M40i, though it certainly offers the practical qualities of an SUV, is almost a passion purchase.

As for those who want nothing better than the ultimate, there's always the model with the big "M" tattoo, but you'll have to find more change in the bottom of your pockets to get that.

Photo: V.Aubé 2022 BMW X3 M40i, badging

We like

The overall quality of the product

The driving experience of a sports car... or almost!

The sound of the 6-in-line

We like less

The price of the options (!)

The thickness of the A-pillars

