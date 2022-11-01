• Kia Canada shared pricing for the redesigned 2023 Kia Niro today.

• Three versions of the second generation small SUV are being produced, all of them electrified.

During the first drive event Auto123 participated in this week for the redesigned 2023 Kia Niro, the automaker shared pricing for the Canadian for each of the three configurations that will be available.

The 2023 Kia Niro HEV (straight hybrid) gets a starting price of $29,995 CAD, while the one trim of the plug-in 2023 Kia Niro PHEV plug-in model lists at $37,995. The all-electric 2023 Kia Niro EV is the model Kia Canada expects to sell the most of, by some distance, and it starts at $44,995.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: D.Boshouwers 2023 Kia Niro EV

We will have our first driving impressions and full details of the new and improved 2023 Niro later this week, but here for now are the pricing details. The model is available to order now and deliveries of all three versions are expected to begin in 2023.

Niro HEV LX - $29,995

Niro HEV EX - $31,995

Niro HEV Premium - $34,695

Niro HEV SX - $38,695

Niro PHEV EX - $37,995

Niro EV Premium - $44,995

Niro EV Premium + - $47,995

Niro EV Limited - $52,995

Note that this pricing structure (as well as the 55-km range given for the PHEV model) makes the 2023 Kia Niro eligible for federal and provincial EV incentives.