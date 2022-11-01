Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2023 Kia Niro: Canadian Pricing Announced, Starts at $29,995

•    Kia Canada shared pricing for the redesigned 2023 Kia Niro today.

•    Three versions of the second generation small SUV are being produced, all of them electrified.

During the first drive event Auto123 participated in this week for the redesigned 2023 Kia Niro, the automaker shared pricing for the Canadian for each of the three configurations that will be available.

The 2023 Kia Niro HEV (straight hybrid) gets a starting price of $29,995 CAD, while the one trim of the plug-in 2023 Kia Niro PHEV plug-in model lists at $37,995. The all-electric 2023 Kia Niro EV is the model Kia Canada expects to sell the most of, by some distance, and it starts at $44,995.

Browse cars for sale available near you

2023 Kia Niro EV
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2023 Kia Niro EV

We will have our first driving impressions and full details of the new and improved 2023 Niro later this week, but here for now are the pricing details. The model is available to order now and deliveries of all three versions are expected to begin in 2023.

Niro HEV LX - $29,995
Niro HEV EX - $31,995
Niro HEV Premium - $34,695
Niro HEV SX - $38,695
Niro PHEV EX - $37,995
Niro EV Premium - $44,995
Niro EV Premium + - $47,995
Niro EV Limited - $52,995

Note that this pricing structure (as well as the 55-km range given for the PHEV model) makes the 2023 Kia Niro eligible for federal and provincial EV incentives.

2023 Kia Niro PHEV
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2023 Kia Niro PHEV

You May Also Like

New York 2022: Bigger, Bolder 2023 Kia Niro Makes Debut

New York 2022: Bigger, Bolder 2023 Kia Niro Makes Debut

Kia has debuted the bigger, bolder 2023 Niro small SUV at the New York Auto Show. Once again it will come in three flavours: gas-powered, plug-in hybrid and ...

Kia Previews Updated 2023 Telluride Ahead of NY Auto Show Debut

Kia Previews Updated 2023 Telluride Ahead of NY Auto Show...

Kia will present the slightly modernized 2023 edition of its Telluride at the New York Auto Show, and to whet appetites we have two first teaser images to lo...

Meet the Next-Gen 2023 Kia Niro

Meet the Next-Gen 2023 Kia Niro

Kia yesterday unveiled the second generation of its Niro SUV in Seoul. The model, which will arrive sometime next year as a 2023 vintage, will still be avail...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
2023 Honda Accord
2023-Honda Accord: The Revised Sedan Gets a N...
Article
2022 Mini Cooper SE Countryman
2022 Mini Cooper SE Countryman Review: Pluggi...
Review
2023 Toyota Prius
2023 Toyota Prius Will Be Revealed at Los Ang...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Finally, A Female Crash Test Dummy to Reflect How Women Can Be Affected in Collisions
Finally, A Female Crash Test ...
Video
Volvo Teases New Electric SUV Set for 2023
Volvo Teases New Electric SUV...
Video
2023 Honda Pilot: Bigger, Newer for Generation Four
2023 Honda Pilot: Bigger, New...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 