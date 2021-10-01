The 2023 Kia Niro was unveiled yesterday at the Seoul Mobility Show. As the images shared earlier this week indicated, this new version is a mix between the current style of the model and the HabaNiro concept that was unveiled in New York in 2019.

In fact, several elements visible on this new Niro are inspired by the concept, starting with the LED headlights and the zigzag accents on the grille. There are also black accents on the lower front ends, a styling trait that continues around the fenders and down the side flanks, almost all the way to the rear wheels.

The concept also featured contrasting sections on the front fender, but more pronounced. The thin vertical lights are installed at the end of the rear flanks, so it looks like there is no lighting there. Two small pods located in the rear bumper are surely there to house the turn signals and backup lights.

What doesn't change too much from the current Niro is the overall shape of the vehicle. The Niro was designed to maximize interior space, and it will continue to be.

Photo: Kia 2023 Kia Niro, interior

On board, the design is decidedly modern and inspired by other recent products from the brand. The row of multi-function buttons below the screen, for example, is borrowed from the new Sportage. The large screens are oriented towards the driver, one guesses for better usability, and their shape follows the line of the dashboard. Overall, the layout is fairly minimalist, but attractive. Kia also included some “green” materials, such as a canopy made from recycled wallpaper and seats constructed from eucalyptus leaves.

The company didn't provide details on the powertrains of the next Niro, but it did confirm that it will continue to be available in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric configurations.

The Niro will go on sale next year as a 2023 model. We'll get back to you with all the details on this model when they are released.