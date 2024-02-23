Lexus UX 2025: Canadian pricing and details



The details surrounding the Lexus UX 2025 have just been announced by Toyota's luxury division. The announced starting price for the model is $43,605. For 2025, Lexus says it has made significant improvements in terms of performance, technology and design.



- The Lexus UX 2025 will see its power increase from 181 to 196 horsepower.

- Luxury and F SPORT 2 versions feature a 12.3-inch instrument cluster with digital display.

- The Lexus UX 2025 offers two new exterior colours: Intense Copper and Intense Copper/Black.



Lexus Canada has just released information about 2025 UX 300h, which is the first to feature Lexus's fifth generation self-charging hybrid system. This technological innovation increases the vehicle's power to 196 hp (previously 181 hp) thanks to an improved powertrain that includes a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder gasoline engine, two motor generators and a lithium-ion battery. All-wheel drive is standard on all models.



The exterior design of the Lexus UX 300h 2025 continues to reflect Lexus's avant-garde approach, with an iconic hourglass grille and distinctive lighting signature. New Intense Copper and Intense Copper/Black colour options add an extra dimension of style and elegance.



Inside, the UX 2025 focuses on comfort and technology, with the introduction of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster for the Luxury and F SPORT 2 versions, as well as a multimedia system and digital key for an enhanced experience. It's worth noting that the Lexus Digital Key allows you to lock, unlock and start the car using a smartphone.



In terms of safety, the Lexus UX 300h 2025 is equipped with the Lexus+ 3.0 safety suite, which enhances driver alertness and decision-making. Standard features include a rearview camera, blind spot monitor, ten airbags and a tire pressure monitoring system.



The Lexus UX 2025 is available in four trim levels. Suggested retail prices range from $43,605 to $51,344.



- UX 300h Premium (MSRP: $43,605): This variant offers a complete luxury experience with a six-speaker Lexus Display audio system, 18-inch alloy wheels and NuLuxe upholstery.

- UX 300h Luxury (MSRP: $49,069): This version enhances the experience with a larger touchscreen, a premium audio system, and the aforementioned digital key.

- UX 300h F SPORT Design (starting at $44,675): This model adds dynamic F SPORT design elements for a sportier appearance.

- UX 300h F SPORT 2 (MSRP: $51,344): Finally, this version combines F SPORT style with advanced technologies for the ultimate driving experience.



The Lexus UX 300h 2025 is available now at Lexus dealerships across Canada.