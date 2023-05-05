2024 Lexus NX: Pricing and Details for Canada Announced

Lexus NX 450 Photo: D.Boshouwers

• 2024 Lexus pricing and trim details have been announced for Canada.

• Starting price for the luxury SUV is $48,900 CAD.

• Highlights include a new NX 350 Premium trim.

Lexus Canada has announced pricing and trim details for the 2024 Lexus NX SUV. As the current generation of the model enters its third year, changes are relatively modest. Highlights include a new 350 Premium variant and new tech doodads like a digital key and premium audio system for some grades. Also added for 2024 are new interior colour palettes.

Once again, the midsize SUV comes with a choice of four powertrains, with 18 variants in all to pick from. Among them, returning are four models integrating an F Sport package, which delivers mesh grilles, 20-inch wheels, interior ornamentation, sport seats, race-inspired steering wheel and aluminum pedals.

Lexus NX 350h Photo: Lexus

All NX models feature the imaginatively named Lexus Interface. This suite includes an Apple CarPlay and Android Auto-compatible multimedia and connectivity system with touchscreen display as well as a natural-language virtual assistant.

Performance-wise, all-wheel drive is standard across all versions and all powertrains; those powertrains include:

- a 2.5L 4-cylinder with 8-speed auto transmission for the NX 250. Output is 203 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque, with combined fuel consumption given at 8.4L/100 km.

- a 2.4L turbocharged engine with the same 8-speed auto transmission for the NX 350. Here power is 275 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque. Combined fuel consumption is given at 9.5L/100 km.

- the 2.5L engine combined with an electric motor, for the hybrid NX 350h model. Total output here is 240 hp, and fuel economy obviously improves with an official combined average of 6.0L/100 km.

- a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine working with an electric motor, for the NX 450h+, the only plug-in model in the range. The transmission here is an electronic continuously variable unit. System output is 304 hp, and fuel consumption is given at 6.6L/100 km combined. All-electric range for this model is 58 km.

Lexus NX 450h Photo: Lexus

Here’s a breakdown of the features included with each 2024 Lexus NX model:

NX 250 Signature (MSRP: $48,900 CAD): Features a 9.8-inch display with 10 speakers, 7-inch multi-information display, rain sensing wipers, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated steering wheel and heated front seats, LED fog lamps and LED daytime running lamps, smart key system with push button start, two USB ports in the rear seating area, dual power folding and reverse tilting exterior mirrors, electrochromatic driver’s side mirror, the Home Link system, dual zone automatic climate control and a 2,000-lb towing capacity.

NX 350 Premium (MSRP: $52,550): Adds a heated steering wheel on a power-adjustable column, heated and ventilated front seats, a driver’s seat memory system, power back door, power moon roof and single-colour ambient illumination system.

NX 350 Ultra Premium (MSRP: $56,700): Builds on the Premium package adding a 14-inch touchscreen display, 20-inch alloy wheels, 64-colour thematic ambient illumination system, a wireless charging tray for personal electronics, and digital key and credit card sized wallet key. Safety enhancements include the blind spot monitor system with rear cross traffic brake, lane change assist and intuitive parking assist with auto braking.

NX 350 Luxury (MSRP: $57,250): Builds on the Ultra Premium package, adding a panoramic moon roof.

NX 350 Ultra Luxury (MSRP: $61,200): Builds on the Luxury package with triple beam LED headlamps, intelligent high beam system, wood trim interior accents and a kick sensor for the power rear door. Safety upgrades include the Panoramic View Monitor and a digital rear view mirror.

NX 350 Executive (MSRP: $66,200): Builds on the Ultra Luxury package, adding dark grey and silver, machine-finished 20-inch alloys, 17-speaker Mark Levinson audio system, leather upholstery, 60/40 power folding and heated rear seats and advanced touch steering wheel and a head-up display.

Lexus NX 350 F SPORT Photo: Lexus

NX 350 F SPORT 1 (MSRP: $57,400): Comes with styling and performance enhancements, including 20-inch alloy wheels and special steering wheel and seats. The advanced touch steering wheel is heated and the front seats are heated and ventilated and include a driver’s seat memory system. There are adaptive variable suspension systems, front and rear performance rods and a head up display.

Other add-ons include the single-colour ambient illumination system, moon roof, power rear door, black trim accents, painted wheel arch moldings and power folding mirrors.

NX 350 F SPORT 2 (MSRP: $60,300): Enhances the F SPORT 1 package with upgrades including a 14-inch touchscreen, 64-colour thematic ambient illumination system, panoramic moon roof and a wireless charging tray. Safety enhancements include the blind spot monitor system with rear cross traffic brake, lane change assist, and intuitive parking assist with auto braking.

NX 350 F SPORT 3 (MSRP: $66,400): Upgrades the F SPORT 2 package with a 17-speaker Mark Levinson audio system, 60/40 power folding and heated rear seats, digital key and credit card sized wallet key, power rear door with kick sensor and triple beam headlamps with the Intelligent high beam system. Safety enhancements include a digital rear view mirror and the panoramic view monitor.

Lexus NX 350h Photo: Lexus

The NX 350h is offered in six models, all featuring the Lexus self-charging hybrid electric powertrain:

NX 350h Signature (MSRP: $51,400).

NX 350h Premium (MSRP: $53,550).

NX 350h Ultra Premium (MSRP: $57,700).

NX 350h Luxury (MSRP: $58,250).

NX 350h Ultra Luxury (MSRP: $62,200).

Lexus NX 350h Executive (MSRP: $66,950).

Three 2024 NX models come with a plug-in hybrid electric powertrain:

NX 450h+ Ultra Premium (MSRP: $59,900).

NX 450h+ Executive (MSRP: $76,450).

NX 450h+ F SPORT 3 (MSRP: $76,600).