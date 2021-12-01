Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Lexus Teases New 2023 RX Ahead of May 31 Reveal

The last time Lexus really overhauled reviewed its RX SUV was for the 2016 model-year. That means we're now slowly approaching a seven-year cycle for the model, slightly more than the industry norm.

Considering the solid sales the model continues to rack up, the company's caution in upending its formula is understanding. But it was time, evidently, and the RX is scheduled to be renewed for the 2023 model-year. While we await the official reveal on May 31, the Japanese luxury brand has released a first image of the SUV as an appetizer.

Obviously, no details were shared regarding the equipment, the mechanics offered, the improvements made, etc.

For some clues of what's in store for us, we can take a look at the new 2022 NX, which is offered with a naturally aspirated engine and turbocharged engine, as well as two hybrid configurations, one of which is plug-in. We can expect the same with the RX, especially as per the two hybrid variants.

2023 Lexus RX
Photo: Lexus
2023 Lexus RX

On the inside, we expect that the NX's signature design will serve as heavy inspiration for the RX, so the interior should be similar. For starters, the brand's new multimedia system should feature. Its interface is modernized and has dumped the touchpad that gave access to the screen (and gave many users hives).

In short, we expect a much more modern and interesting model. One thing to keep in mind, however, is that while the RX has long been the brand's best-selling model, Lexus is slowly seeing the NX take over that role. As a result, the next RX may in future occupy a slightly more discreet position in the lineup.

The model range and product offering should shed light on that. Stay tuned for the reveal at the end of the month.

