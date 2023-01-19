Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

2023 Lexus RZ: All-Electric SUV Gets $64,950 CAD Starting Price

The RZ 450e is set to hit dealers in Canada this spring Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    Lexus has announced pricing for the 2023 RZ all-electric SUV.

•    The RZ 450e gets a starting price of $64,950 CAD.

•    The RZ 450e will arrive at dealers in Canada starting this spring.

Lexus has announced pricing for the long-awaited 2023 RZ all-electric SUV. The Lexus RZ 450e gets a starting price of $64,950 CAD, and for that it will deliver to buyers 312 hp of output and an estimated range of up to 360 km (depending on the wheel size).

The RZ compact SUV is not quite the first EV the brand has ever produced – there’s a Lexus UX 300e offered in Europe and China – but it is the first one to be offered in North America. And when it hits dealerships in Canada in the spring, it will come in three trims: Signature, Luxury and Executive.

After the $64,950 for the RZ 450e Signature, pricing for the RZ 540e Luxury is set at $73,550, while the range-topping RZ 450e Executive starts at $80,950. All pricing is without counting freight and destination charges.

There is one powertrain shared by all variants, and it includes an all-wheel-drive configuration (thanks to two electric motors) and a 72.4-kWh battery pack. Acceleration time from 0-100k m/h is given as 5.4 seconds.

Browse cars for sale available near you

2023 Lexus RZ 450e - Front
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2023 Lexus RZ 450e - Front
Photos:Lexus
2023 Lexus RZ pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

One Last Teaser Image of the Lexus RZ before Wednesday Reveal

One Last Teaser Image of the Lexus RZ before Wednesday Re...

Because why not, Lexus has shared one last teaser image of its first electric SUV ahead of the official reveal scheduled for this Wednesday, April 20. Here’s...

2023 Lexus NX: Pricing and Details for Canada Announced

2023 Lexus NX: Pricing and Details for Canada Announced

Lexus Canada has announced pricing for the Canadian-built 2023 NX SUV, which returns largely unchanged for the next model-year. Available with one of four po...

2023 Lexus RX Details, Pricing Announced for Canada

2023 Lexus RX Details, Pricing Announced for Canada

Lexus has shared pricing and trim details for the 2023 Lexus RX in Canada. The luxury SUV gets a starting price of $58,650 CAD, with the all-new 500h hybrid ...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
Hyundai Seven Concept
Montreal 2023: Hyundai Presents Seven Concept...
Article
2023 Buick Wildcat EV
Montreal 2023: Buick’s Wildcat EV Concept Sur...
Article
VinFast VF 8 and VinFast VF 9
Montreal 2023: VinFast Shows EVs It Hopes Wil...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The Five Most Viewed IIHS Crash Tests of 2022
The Five Most Viewed IIHS Cra...
Video
Man Flips his Toyota Camry in a Car Wash
Man Flips his Toyota Camry in...
Video
Chevrolet Will Unveil Corvette e-Ray Hybrid on January 17
Chevrolet Will Unveil Corvett...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 