Lexus has announced pricing for the long-awaited 2023 RZ all-electric SUV. The Lexus RZ 450e gets a starting price of $64,950 CAD, and for that it will deliver to buyers 312 hp of output and an estimated range of up to 360 km (depending on the wheel size).

The RZ compact SUV is not quite the first EV the brand has ever produced – there’s a Lexus UX 300e offered in Europe and China – but it is the first one to be offered in North America. And when it hits dealerships in Canada in the spring, it will come in three trims: Signature, Luxury and Executive.

After the $64,950 for the RZ 450e Signature, pricing for the RZ 540e Luxury is set at $73,550, while the range-topping RZ 450e Executive starts at $80,950. All pricing is without counting freight and destination charges.

There is one powertrain shared by all variants, and it includes an all-wheel-drive configuration (thanks to two electric motors) and a 72.4-kWh battery pack. Acceleration time from 0-100k m/h is given as 5.4 seconds.

