Tomorrow, Wednesday, April 20, Lexus will unveil the first all-electric SUV in its history. In anticipation of the 2023 RZ 450’s unveiling, we've already been treated to several teaser images showing us part of the vehicle, but you can never have too many so here’s one more.

This new image gives a good view of the model’s profile and back end with some lighting elements at work. Of course, the images shared tomorrow will show us a lot more.

The new image confirms what was already very obvious, which is that the RZ is a very close cousin to the Toyota bZ4X all-electric SUV, a model we recently tested. The similarities likely won’t end at the visuals either, as we expect the two models to share a number of internal organs, though there could be a few surprises.

Photo: Lexus 2023 Lexus RZ, closer up

For example, we can imagine that our market will see only the all-wheel drive-version, which delivers a little more power (215 hp instead of 201) than the front-wheel drive model offered by Toyota.

The equipment, of course, promises to be richer in the initial offering in the Lexus. We can hope for better charging capabilities, but that's still in doubt. However, because of the criteria for rebate eligibility, there will definitely be some price points tailored to make the vehicle eligible for at least some discounts, which could make things interesting.

More details on Wednesday.

Photo: Lexus 2023 Lexus RZ, three-quarters front

Photo: Lexus Lexus RZ 2023, profile