Lexus has announced pricing for the 2024 RZ all-electric SUV. The RZ 450e is the only variant offered, though in three flavours, and the base model actually inches down slightly in price compared to its first year on the market. Starting price for the EV is now $64,900 CAD.

As last year, the model will be available in three grades, Signature, Luxury and Executive. All feature the same powertrain that delivers an output of 312 hp and range estimated at upwards of 360 km, depending on the wheel size chosen. It includes an all-wheel-drive configuration (thanks to two electric motors) and a 72.4-kWh battery pack. Acceleration time from 0-100k m/h is given as 5.4 seconds.

After the $64,900 for the 2024 RZ 450e Signature, pricing for the RZ 540e Luxury is set at $74,150 (up slightly from 2023), while the range-topping RZ 450e Executive starts at $81,050 – also up slightly from last year. All pricing is without counting freight and destination charges.

2023/24 Lexus RZ black Photo: Lexus

Here are the trim details for the 2024 Lexus RZ EV:

2024 Lexus RZ 450e Signature (MSRP $64,900) – The base model features, most notably:

- Lexus Display Audio system with 14-inch touchscreen and 10 speakers

- Lexus Interface with Remote Connect, Service Connect, and Safety Connect features

- 7-inch full digital instrument cluster

- Electrochromatic rear view mirror with integrated HomeLink system

- Dual-zone independent automatic climate control

- Heated steering wheel and heated front seats with NuLuxe upholstery

- Ambient cabin lighting system

- Headlamp washers

- Hi-LED tail lamps

- Roof rails

- All-season tires mounted on signature-grade, 18-inch, five-spoke alloy wheels with dark metallic grey and machined finish

New this year, this model is now fitted with carpeted floor mats and an updated meter cluster that displays power consumption as a percentage.

2024 Lexus RZ 450e Luxury (MSRP $74,150) – This model takes the Signature grade and adds:

- Lexus Interface with Drive Connect features

- Fixed glass panoramic roof (instead of roof rails)

- Power back door with kick-sensor activation for hands-free operation

- Heated and ventilated front seats including radiant knee heaters

- Driver’s seat memory system

- Power tilting/telescoping steering column

- Reverse auto-tilting exterior mirrors

- Decorated instrument panel

- Door courtesy lamps

- Single shadow ambient cabin lighting system

- Additional safety technologies (including Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Change Assist, and Front Cross Traffic Alert), Intuitive Parking Assist with Auto Braking)

- Performance summer tires mounted on luxury-grade 20-inch split-10-spoke alloy wheels with black and machined finish

New for 2024, this model also includes a digital key and digital rear view mirror. This model offers a range of up to 315 km.

2024 Lexus RZ 450e Executive (MSRP $81,050) – This model upgrades the Luxury trim with several enhancements, including:

- 13-speaker Mark Levinson Premium Audio system

- Advanced touch steering wheel

- High-grade meter cluster

- Head up display

- Adaptive high beam system with dynamic levelling

- Fixed glass panoramic roof with dimming feature

- Ultrasuede upholstery

- Heated rear seats

- Advanced Park system

- Digital key

- Acoustic front and rear side glass

- Multi-colour shadowy illumination system

- Performance summer tires mounted on executive-grade 20-inch, split ten-spoke alloy wheels with gunmetal finish

The 2024 Lexus RZ 450e is now on sale at Lexus dealers… in Quebec and British Columbia, the company specifies.