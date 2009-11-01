Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Maserati’s New 2023 Grecale SUV Takes the Spotlight

Maserati, the hallowed Italian brand that has given us spectacular cars over the years, is now making SUVs. It first got in the game with the Levante model, and over time, as we’ve seen elsewhere, that SUV became the brand’s top seller. It now accounts for about 60 percent of the company's sales (around 60%).

So it was only natural that a second SUV would follow. The Grecale was actually announced some time ago, but it took until now for its big unveiling.

With a length of 190.8 inches and a wheelbase of 114.2 inches, the Grecale is a bit bigger than the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Porsche Macan it's going to compete against, but overall, it has similar proportions. In terms of style, it will not go unnoticed, its frankly spectacular front end in particular. For those of you who know the brand, the shape of its vertically oriented grille and headlights is a reference to the mid-engined MC20 supercar. This is Maserati's newest signature and represents a departure from what we've seen with the Levante, Ghibli and Quattroporte models.

Maserati Grecale Modena
Photo: Maserati
Maserati Grecale Modena

The Grecale will come in a variety of forms. Initially, three gasoline-powered models will be offered to customers before the electric Folgore variant appears, scheduled for next year. The basic GT version is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and 48-volt hybrid system. Total output will be 296 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque. The Modena edition benefits from a slightly more powerful variant of this engine and gets 325 hp to play with.

As for the Trofeo trim, it benefits from a variant of the MC20's twin-turbocharged 3.0L V6. This more performance-minded variant delivers 523 hp and 457 lb-ft of torque (in comparison with 621 hp and 538 lb-ft with the MC20).

Maserati Grecale GT, front
Photo: Maserati
Maserati Grecale GT, front

When it comes to performance, this promises to be a great deal. Maserati claims a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of under 5 seconds for the 4-cylinder models, while the Trofeo version rivals the Porsche Macan GTS, BMW X3 M, Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio and their beastly ilk with a time of 3.6 seconds.

An 8-speed automatic transmission is standard with all Grecale models, as is all-wheel drive. Air suspension and adaptive dampers are optional on 4-cylinder models and standard on the V6 variant.

On board, we're treated to a very futuristic (or current, depending on the model compared) environment with four screens. Of course, different finishes, each nobler than the next, are going to be possible as you go though the trim range, culminating in carbon-fibre accents, high-quality leathers and rich woodwork on board the more upscale versions.

The Maserati Grecale is expected sometime this summer. We'll know more about the Canadian versions at that time, including pricing.

Maserati Grecale Trofeo, interior
Photo: Maserati
Maserati Grecale Trofeo, interior
Maserati Grecale Folgore
Photo: Maserati
Maserati Grecale Folgore
Photos:Maserati
2023 Maserati Grecale pictures
