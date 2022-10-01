Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2023 Mazda CX-30: More Power and Better Fuel Economy

•    Mazda announces more power for the 2023 CX-30's 2.5L 4-cylinder engine.

•    The mid-range block will also offer improved fuel economy thanks to new cylinder-deactivation technology.

•    Mazda has also added safety features to its model for the new year, including rear seat side airbags.

The Mazda CX-30 gets a few changes for 2023, tying in with the tweaks it gave the 3 sedan earlier this year. Basically, we're talking about improved power for the mid-range engine, as well as reduced fuel consumption. 

First, the 2.5L 4-cylinder gains 5 hp to reach 191 (torque is at 186 lb-ft). Second, it will also be more efficient due to the application of a new cylinder deactivation technology. 

Basically, the engine’s consumption improves by 2 miles per gallon, both in the city and on the highway. That translates to about 0.8L/100 km better than before. The new data, again in miles per gallon, shows 26 miles in the city, 33 on the highway, for a combined 29. 

Translated to Canadian, that gives us 9.0L/100 km city and 7.1L/100 km highway, for an average of 8.1L/100 km. 

Natural Resources Canada's figures were as follows for 2022: 9.9L and 7.7L city and highway, respectively. 

Once Canadian figures are given, this could vary by a decimal or two, but we can see that the progress is significant, nonetheless.

2023 Mazda CX-30, rear
Photo: Mazda
2023 Mazda CX-30, rear

Otherwise, Mazda has added safety features to the CX-30, including rear side airbags and seatbelt pretensioners. The B- and C-pillars are also rated to protect occupants better in the event of an impact, according to Mazda. Shin guards have even been added to the front and rear door interiors. 

All of this should allow the model to retain the highest safety rating awarded by the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety), Top Safety Pick+. 

We look forward to test driving the 2023 CX-30 to see how the changes translate into fuel-consumption performance in real-world driving. Stay tuned.

