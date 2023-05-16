• Auto123 presents its 2023 awards in 22 categories.

• For the Best Subcompact SUV in 2023, here are our finalists and winner!

• In the running are the Subaru Crosstrek, Mazda CX-30 and Hyundai Kona.

• The three finalists are all purchases that are recommended by the Auto123 team.

Every year, you our readers are kind enough to await with interest Auto123's verdicts in declaring the winners across various vehicle categories. This year, the battles were once again ferocious, with many of the votes very close. There were arguments and maybe a couple of tears.

Nevertheless, at the end of the day, 22 vehicles were declared winners in their category. If you want to know what are recommended buys in the subcompact SUV segment, here’s what happened this year in this category.

The subcompact SUV category has seen phenomenal growth over the past decade or so. In 2015, there were only a handful of models in what was a niche segment. Today, the fingers of both hands won’t be enough to count all those labeled subcompact SUVs.

Some models stand out from the pack, however. Like for instance, the three that managed to garner the most votes following our rigorous and scientific elimination process.

These models are the Subaru Crosstrek, Mazda CX-30 and Hyundai Kona. It's interesting to note that in the case of the first and third, we'll be getting new generations in 2024.

Yellow Subaru Crosstrek Photo: D.Boshouwers

In the case of the Crosstrek, even if the model changes next year, the current version is still very solid. Not only does it offer off-road style, it's capable of going off-road with its competent all-wheel drive.

White 2023 Mazda CX-30 Photo: D.Boshouwers

The Mazda CX-30 is more of an urban SUV, more at home on pavement than on rough roads. Nevertheless, its driving pleasure, great reliability and pleasant interior environment make it a favourite among buyers.

Blue Hyundai Kona N Line Photo: D.Boshouwers

Finally, the Hyundai Kona is a versatile little SUV, though it too is designed more for the city than for wilder adventure. Its friendly looks, numerous configurations and lively driving have earned it a spot on our podium for 2023.

In the end, it was the Subaru Crosstrek that beat its rivals to the finish line. It's simple: this model is just too good all around to be ignored when it comes to choosing the best vehicle in this class.

