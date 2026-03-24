• Auto123 reviews the 2026 Mazda CX-30.

In 2026, the Mazda CX-30 definitely ranks as a senior member of the subcompact+ crossover class. Originally debuting for 2020 – seems like yesterday - the vehicle has now reached its sixth year of production without a wholesale architectural redesign. Despite this longevity, the CX-30 remains a primary driver of volume for Mazda in Canada, trailing only the CX-5 in total sales. In 2025, the model saw a significant sales increase of 15.9 percent, suggesting that its combination of styling and driving dynamics continues to resonate with Canadian consumers.

2026 Mazda CX-30 - What’s new for 2026?

The most notable change for the 2026 model-year is a reorganization of the trim hierarchy. The previous Suna edition has been retired, replaced by the Kuro trim. This edition is available with either the naturally aspirated or turbocharged engine. Mechanical updates for 2026 include recalibrated suspension damping aimed at improving ride quality over rough surfaces.

Furthermore, Mazda has standardized all-wheel drive across the entire Canadian lineup, and a brake-actuated limited-slip differential is now included to enhance traction in winter conditions. Both changes that should burnish its appeal with Canuck consumers.

| Photo: Mazda

Design of the 2026 Mazda CX-30

Visually, the 2026 CX-30 maintains the Kodo design language that has defined the brand for the last decade. While many competitors have adopted more aggressive or boxy shapes, the Mazda retains its curvaceous, minimalist profile.

The new Kuro trim adds a distinct visual identity through blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels, a black grille surround and gloss black side mirror caps. These dark accents provide a contrast to the body paint, though the vehicle’s low-slung silhouette makes it appear more like a lifted hatchback than a traditional upright SUV.

Interior

The CX-30’s interior continues to be a standout feature, designed to compete with entry-level luxury brands. On the GT Kuro trim, the upholstery consists of grey suede-like cloth inserts framed by white leatherette bolsters. This "fuzzy" material extends across a horizontal spear on the dashboard, creating a tactile environment. Mazda has retained physical controls for the climate system, which provide a high-quality tactile feel.

In terms of utility, the cabin is, shall we say, cozy. Cargo space is limited to 572 litres with the rear seats in place, expanding to 1,280 litres when folded. These figures are among the lowest in the segment. Rear seat legroom is also restricted, particularly when the front seats are adjusted for taller drivers.

| Photo: Mazda

Technology in the 2026 Mazda CX-30

Mazda places a non-touchscreen infotainment display atop the dashboard, controlled via a rotary dial on the centre console. While this setup is designed to reduce driver distraction, it can be cumbersome for navigating smartphone interfaces. However, a "Touchscreen in Motion" setting is now available within the connectivity menu, allowing the screen to function as a touch unit specifically when using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto while the vehicle is moving.

Standard safety tech for Canada includes the i-Activsense suite, which features radar cruise control and lane-keeping assistance. The digital-analog hybrid gauge cluster remains clear and easy to read at a glance.

Powertrain of the 2026 Mazda CX-30

Canadian buyers have two choices for the 2026 model year. The standard engine is a 2.5L four-cylinder producing 186 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque. The upgraded Turbo variant, found in the GT and GT Kuro, offers significantly more performance. When using 93-octane premium fuel, it produces 250 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque. On regular 87-octane fuel, output drops to 227 hp and 310 lb-ft. Both engines are paired with a traditional 6-speed automatic transmission and standard i-Activ all-wheel drive.

2026 Mazda CX-30 versions and pricing in Canada

Mazda has largely held the line on pricing for 2026, despite inflationary pressures in the automotive sector. (prices exclude freight and PDI).

• GX ($29,300): The entry point, featuring the non-turbo engine and standard AWD.

• GS ($32,300): Adds heated surfaces and a larger infotainment screen.

• GT ($38,200): Includes leather seating and premium audio; the Turbo engine is a $2,400 standalone option here.

• GT Kuro ($41,350): The top-tier trim with unique interior materials and standard blacked-out exterior accents.

| Photo: Mazda

Driving the 2026 Mazda CX-30

The CX-30 already pleased with its nimble handling and significant punch for its weight and size. That hasn’t changed. And in fact, the suspension updates given it for 2026 have smoothed out the ride over broken pavement without sacrificing the communicative steering for which Mazda is known. Fact it, this is one of the funner small SUVs to attack twisty country roads in. Weight feels light and nicely balanced and there’s no roll to speak of when you push things on curves or in the corners.

The turbocharged engine provides effortless merging power, though the small 48-litre fuel tank results in a limited cruising range — our vehicle indicated 440 km with a full tank — which may lead to frequent stops during long-distance Canadian road trips. Our week-long test included a weekend trip out to the country and while we came nowhere close to being stranded, we couldn’t help but notice the smallness of the tank.

Our week wasn’t a particularly fuel-stingy one either. Averaging 11.4L/100 km is not exactly what you’d hope for from a subcompact+ model. We’ll write that off to the relentlessly winter-like conditions that prevailed throughout our time with the vehicle and hope that if/when spring actually arrives in our part of the country, owners of the 2026 CX-30 will get closer to the official rating of 9.3L/100 km combined (10.5 L/100 km city, 7.9L/100 km highway).

Competitors of the 2026 Mazda CX-30

The CX-30 competes in a crowded field of subcompact+ crossovers:

• Honda HR-V

• Hyundai Kona

• Kia Seltos

• Nissan Kicks

• Subaru Crosstrek

• Toyota Corolla Cross

• Volkswagen Taos

The final word

The 2026 Mazda CX-30 remains a compelling choice for drivers who value interior refinement and driving engagement over raw cargo capacity. While its infotainment system and small fuel tank may be points of contention for some, its high-quality cabin and standard all-wheel drive make it well-suited for the Canadian market. In a segment where practicality and value are often the predominant concerns for buyers, the CX-30 remains a more emotional choice – and we mean that in a good way.