Mazda has provided details and confirmed pricing for the Meridian package for its 2023 CX-50, promised (and shown in images) back when the model itself was introduced early this year. The company also introduced an Apex Package that boosts the level of adventure-focused equipment even further.

Meridian Edition

Costing $2,500 over and above the CX-50 2.5 Turbo trim, thus getting an MSRP of $47,850, the CX-50 Meridian essentially integrates most of the extra adventure-focused accessories we saw in the images of the CX-50 back in February.

Mainly, that includes 18-inch wheels with black wheel locks and lug nuts and fitted with Falken all-terrain tires, as well as appearance add-ons including a unique headlight surround, side rocker panels and a Meridian Edition graphic on the hood. The Meridian can be had in one of two exterior colour finishes as well, Zircon Sand Metallic or Polymetal Gray Metallic. The only interior colour scheme is Terracotta leather with black accents.

Photo: Mazda 2023 Mazda CX-50 Meridian Edition, front

Apex Package

This upgrade to the Meridian Edition gives the CX-50 roof-mounted black crossbars, roof platform and both front and rear splash guards. The roof platform allows customers to secure even more outdoor equipment or add the available rooftop tent from Mazda's accessories offerings. The cost of this package is $1,400, bringing the MSRP to $49,250.

Same powertrain

The Meridian package doesn’t change anything under the hood, and so the CX-50 Meridian runs on the same Skyactiv-G 2.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine as the other turbo-engine models in the range, and delivers the same output of 256 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque on high-octane fuel, or 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque otherwise. This is in tandem with a 6-speed auto transmission with manual shift mode.

Note however that the Meridian edition does feature Mazda's Mi-Drive, which includes Normal, Sport, Off-Road and Towing drive modes. In Towing Mode, when equipped with a tow hitch, it is capable of towing up to 3,500 lb.

Mazda announced as well that several of the unique accessories found on the Meridian Edition will be made available as stand-alone options that can be added to other trims of the CX-50. Among these are roof-mounted black crossbars, roof platform, front and rear splash guards, side rocker garnish, headlamp garnish and black wheel locks and lug nuts. Also available is a matte black hood graphic with a unique design inspired by the Meridian Edition.

The 2023 CX-50 Meridian Edition goes on sale this fall.

Photo: Mazda 2023 Mazda CX-50 Meridian Edition, from above