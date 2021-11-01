San Clemente, CA - Later this week, Mazda Canada is putting on a media launch of the new CX-50, the slightly larger but especially more “rugged” version of the popular CX-5 SUV.

That event will be held, of course, in Canada, and we will be covering that event and delivering our first driving impressions to you ASAP.

But as luck would have it, we had occasion to get an early sneak peek at the CX-50 before its official launch, in San Clemente, California, which puts on a vintage and modified car show every Saturday. The event is large enough that many times, manufacturers go there to present new models.

The star attraction this past Saturday? That’s right, a brand-new CX-50.

The opportunity was too good to pass up, and so we got up close and snapped a few photos for your benefit, to give you a taste of what to expect with the upcoming launch this week.

Photo: D.Rufiange The all-new 2023 Mazda CX-50, three-quarters rear

The technical details will come soon enough, but we can say our first impression was rather favorable. That recognizable Mazda style remains, but it has been worked on to create a more elegant product here, especially on the inside. The rear-seat space, too, is more generous, which represents a significant gain for those who will be sitting there.

What struck us most was the very positive reaction of the folks who took the time to come and examine the vehicle. Obviously, that’s a small sample size to draw conclusions from, but if this is any indication of what Mazda can expect from consumers, they're going to deliver a lot of CX-50s. In fact, if the CX-50 is as successful as expected, the CX-5 could well disappear without a trace.

Of course, this will depend on the price and the product offering, which we'll learn more about soon. In the meantime, here are our exclusive photos of the 2023 CX-50 from Mazda.

Photo: D.Rufiange The all-new 2023 Mazda CX-50, front grille

Photo: D.Rufiange The all-new 2023 Mazda CX-50, front

Photo: D.Rufiange The all-new 2023 Mazda CX-50, hayon

Photo: D.Rufiange The all-new 2023 Mazda CX-50, profile

Photo: D.Rufiange The all-new 2023 Mazda CX-50, wheel

Photo: D.Rufiange The all-new 2023 Mazda CX-50, hood, headlight

Photo: D.Rufiange The all-new 2023 Mazda CX-50, interior

Photo: D.Rufiange The all-new 2023 Mazda CX-50, second row of seats