Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2023 Mazda CX-50.

Montreal, QC - With spring gradually taking hold, it's time for folks to start hitting the road, both paved and not, for a bit of weekend adventuring. And that's exactly who the new 2023 Mazda CX-50 is designed for. This is the Japanese automaker's most robust product since the Tribute and B-Series left the scene (more than a decade ago in the case of the pickup).

But the newcomer isn't a truck based on a ladder chassis like that dearly departed B-Series. In fact, the CX-50 takes its platform from the CX-30 and Mazda3, and enters the lineup as the outdoorsy complement to the brand’s other popular compact crossover, the CX-5. In other words, the CX-50 is the option for those heading away from home on weekends, in contrast with the CX-5 and its more urban appeal, according to the manufacturer.

To be clear, marketing pitches aside, it’s not like the existing models in Mazda’s lineup are incompetent on rougher terrain, especially those that come standard with all-wheel drive. But this one looks the part more than any other. So there's that.

In any event, the setting for our introduction to a GT Turbo version of the 2023 CX-50 was a rainy day in March. Those who have already identified this as their next vehicle, take note: the CX-50 should debut at dealership sometime in early May.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: D.Boshouwers 2023 Mazda CX-50, front grille

Operation charm

Any carmaker looking to make an appeal to this demographic, by which I mean the motorist who likes to be seen behind the wheel of a vehicle that looks good and ready to rumble, has to be on their game. Rugged vehicle variants are proliferating at a phenomenal rate in most utility segments, but this is especially true in popular categories like compact SUVs. One difference here is that the automaker isn't offering us a reworked version of an existing vehicle, as is the case with Toyota's Trail versions equipped with the TRD Off-Road Package or Subaru's Wilderness treatment, as applied to the Forester and now the Outback

The CX-50 is a wholly new model, and frankly our early impression is that Mazda nailed the look. During the short moments I stopped my tester to snap some photos of it, I was approached out of the blue by curious onlookers, who volunteered their approval of the design. This even though by that point my CX-50 finished in Zircon Sand Metallic was good and dirty from the dust and rain (which of course makes mud, also caked on the vehicle).

The upright front fascia is definitely more aggressive than any other CX model; the CX-50 also features distinctive rally-car-like bulging fenders, a facet accentuated by the black plastic fender flares. The headlights look more functional with their squarer shape. The presence of black plastic in the rocker panels and the overall silhouette of the CX-50 both help emphasize even further the message that this here is an adventure-minded vehicle.

By the way, we're looking forward to the upcoming Meridian trim, which will feature more aggressive off-road tires, exclusive wheels and roof rack.

A classy, attractive interior

Mazda fans and habitués will spot a number of familiar reference points when they sit down in the CX-50 - we're thinking of the steering wheel that's pleasant to hold, the classic three-dial gauge and the infotainment screen (also touch-sensitive) embedded in the dashboard, and even the centre console. But we did find that the design of the dashboard here is not as organic as that in the brand's other recent models, especially with the use of vertical ventilation nozzles on both sides of the driver's compartment and on the right side as well. It’s as if Mazda was intent on delivering something more truck-like, and we’re not sure it entirely works, or is even necessary.

The seats are very comfortable, regardless of the row you sit in. Further back, the trunk is very generous in terms of space, with 889 litres available behind the second-row seat, or 1,595 litres when that second row is folded down. In the latter case, this does place the CX-50 behind the Subaru Outback, which delivers 2,144 litres with its bench seat down.

Generally speaking, the CX-50's interior is well put-together, attractive and well-lit. To that end, Mazda is using this new model to introduce its very first panoramic roof.

An all-purpose vehicle?

This first contact allowed us to confirm that the book largely matches the cover in this case: the CX-50 can handle itself in a multitude of situations. The organizers of the drive had planned several km on a road full of potholes, cracks and even some clay portions, a good opportunity for us to test the Off-Road mode, which by the way turns the colour of the central screen of the instrument panel to sand colour.

The manufacturer settled for a single off-road mode instead of going with a menu loaded with special settings several types of surfaces, as we’ve seen elsewhere. This decision makes sense when you think about it. After all, the CX-50 is no Wrangler Rubicon and won't be called upon to cross ridiculously tough terrain - at least we don’t recommend it. But if the road presents a few bumps, the Off-Road mode, accessible via a small switch to the left of the gearshift, is plenty able and will reassure drivers. On this day, apart from a few holes that hit hard on the 20-inch wheels wrapped in low-profile tires, the CX-50 never really flinched, despite the pace we kept (an average of about 70 km/h) for this part of the road.

The Sport mode, meanwhile, lights up the screen in red and increases the response of the powertrain. Pressing the right pedal brings a sharper response, and the steering is noticeably stiffer. As for the sound of the turbo engine, it is a little less muffled when this mode is activated. I really appreciated the discreet whistle of the turbo and the pressure relief valve.

The CX-50 comes as well with a Towing mode, a new feature for the brand. The SUV has a towing capacity of 3,500 lb (only with the Turbo trim), which we able to put to the test on this day, a trailer weighing just under that allowable limit being hooked up to the vehicle. Obviously, with such a weight at the rear, the vehicle's behavior changes a lot, especially during acceleration and even more when braking, and this, despite the presence of a trailer brake. In real-world use, it’s probably wise to stick to a lighter load than the limit allowed. If you really need a heavy-duty hauler for regular use, you might want to look elsewhere.

Otherwise, I found the same cheerful Mazda powertrain under the hood of this new model, a 2.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder good for 256 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque. This has been a winner for the automaker since its introduction, and it’s in wide use in the Mazda lineup. Now, the CX-50 isn't as dynamic as the CX-30, for example, but the basics are there, meaning the steering is precise, the suspension is firm but not uncomfortable and the six-speed automatic transmission that performs well even as some start to grumble that maybe it’s time for Mazda to introduce a gearbox with more speeds.

It will be interesting to see how the CX-50 performs with the naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engine, which delivers 187 hp and 186 lb-ft. Will that suffice? We’ll see.

The last word

This first encounter with Mazda’s newest, toughest SUV brought a pretty clear conclusion: the 2023 CX-50 GT Turbo is an attractive option for consumers who like to venture beyond the urban and suburban environment on a regular basis. Fun to drive and capable of taking at least some abuse (the Meridian version to come will really be the one best adapted to real off-road driving), the CX-50 is also well put together.

I still have reservations about using a compact-sized crossover to pull a heavy trailer, but at least the few km of towing we did showed that it can be done – as long as there aren’t any passengers or luggage aboard.

All in all, if we were the betting kind, we’d wager on the CX-50 being quite successful, for one thing because its powertrain is a proven performer, and for another because it’s pretty darn attractive. Admit it or not, that counts.

We like

A really attractive design

The driving pleasure

The off-road capabilities

We like less

20-inch wheels on an adventure vehicle

The second-row bench doesn’t fold flat

No electrification on the horizon?

The competition

Acura RDX

Honda CR-V

Lexus NX 250

Subaru Forester

Subaru Outback

Toyota RAV4