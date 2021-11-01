Mazda Canada has shared pricing for the CX-50 SUV. The premium-tinged and off-road-friendly SUV represents several new chapters for Mazda. It marks the latest in a series of steps that take Mazda ever further up into premium categories, it’s the first North American Mazda SUV designed specifically for weekend warriors, and it’s the first midsize entry from the Japanese automaker here since the CX-7.

The starting price for the 2023 Mazda CX-50 in Canada is set at $37,900 for the GS-L base model. For that, buyers get, most notably, a 10.25-inch touchscreen and 7-inch data display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the Mazda Connect infotainment system, as well as heated front seats and steering wheel, leatherette upholstery, 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, panoramic sunroof, rear spoiler, 17-inch wheels, LED headlights and a power rear liftgate.

The standard engine is a 2.5L 4-cylinder delivering 187 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque in concert with a 6-speed automatic transmission. Mazda’s i-Activ all-wheel-drive system is included standard, there are several drive modes including Sport and Off-Road and towing capacity is set at 2,000 lb (907 kg).

Fuel economy with this 2.5L engine is 9.7L/100 km (city), 7.9L/100 (highway) and 8.9L/100 km (combined).

Photo: Mazda 2023 Mazda CX-50, three-quarters front

Next is the GT, priced $42,850. Extra goodies include a 12-speaker Bose audio system, satellite radio, navigation, wireless smartphone charging, leather upholstery (black or terracotta), ventilated front seats, contrasting-colour interior elements as well as full LED lighting, adaptive headlights and 20-inch wheels.

Buyers of the GT can option in a 227-hp 2.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine (320 lb-ft of torque), which will cost an extra $2,500. Total price for the GT Turbo thus goes to $45,350. That option also brings with it paddle shifters on the steering wheel, unique exterior design elements and bigger exhaust pipes. Towing capacity climbs to 3,500 lb (1,588 kg) with this engine.

In this configuration, the crossover gets fuel consumption ratings of 10.4L/100 km (city), 8.1L/100 km (highway) and 9.4L/100 km (combined).

Photo: Mazda 2023 Mazda CX-50, from above

Later on in the year, Mazda will add to the roster a Meridian edition, more focused still on outdoors-ing. It will feature exclusive 18-inch wheels clad with all-terrain tires, extra cladding and special graphics on the hood. Expect a bunch of accessories aimed at outdoors enthusiasts.

No pricing was announced yet for that version; we can expect that closer to the model’s launch date.

Deliveries of the 2023 Mazda CX-50 are expected to get underway in the month of May, with the model coming out of the new factory Mazda shares with Toyota in Alabama.

Photo: Mazda 2023 Mazda CX-50, profile

Photo: Mazda 2023 Mazda CX-50, front