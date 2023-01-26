Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE: Canadian Pricing Announced

Starting price for the EQE 350 4MATIC is set at $85,600 Automotive columnist: , Updated:

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE - Front
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE - Front

•    Mercedes-Benz Canada announces pricing for the 2023 EQE electric sedan.

•    The offer starts at $85,600 CAD for the 350 4MATIC variant.

•    An AMG version is set to debut this summer.

Mercedes-Benz Canada has shared pricing and availability of its EQE electric sedan, as well as its performance-oriented variant, the Mercedes-AMG EQE.

Essentially a scaled-down version of the EQS sedan, the EQE arrives at Canadian dealerships in February. The base EQE 350 4MATIC version gets a starting price of $85,600, while the EQE 500 4MATIC variant costs $95,000 or more. The AMG model is expected in the summer and gets a starting price of $121,500.

Both the 350 and 500 models are equipped with an electric powertrain with one unit on the front axle and the other on the rear. These are permanent magnet synchronous motors (PSM). With the PSM, the rotor of the AC motor is equipped with permanent magnets and thus does not need to be supplied with electricity. 

The advantages of this design are high power density, efficiency and power consistency. The rear axle motor is particularly powerful because of its six-phase design: it has two windings with three phases each.

That's Mercedes-Benz explanation. In reality, what it means, or should, is impressive power, but more importantly, power delivered in a linear fashion. For Mercedes-Benz, this kind of performance is directly related to the image that the brand wants to project. 

Browse cars for sale available near you

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE - Interior
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE - Interior

Compared to the EQS sedan, the EQE has a slightly shorter wheelbase, shorter overhangs and more recessed sides. Depending on the model, 19- to 21-inch wheels and tires with sturdy shoulders will be used for more athletic handling on the road. 

The AMG variant
The configuration here will also be four-wheel drive, but with parameters that allow for a sporty experience when desired. This model is rated at 617 hp and 701 lb-ft of torque, but a Race Start mode allows for a pre-determined amount of 677 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque. 

The EQE sedan is offered in a base configuration as well as two optional trim levels. The Mercedes-AMG EQE sedan sees an option package added to the base configuration, at the buyer’s choice. 

Of course, we'll have more details on these models when we get a chance to drive them later this year.

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE - Profile
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE - Profile

You May Also Like

2023 Lexus RZ: All-Electric SUV Gets $64,950 CAD Starting Price

2023 Lexus RZ: All-Electric SUV Gets $64,950 CAD Starting...

The 2023 Lexus RZ 450e all-electric SUV gets a starting price of $64,950 in Canada, the company announced last night ahead of the model’s appearance at the M...

2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: Pricing Announced for Canada

2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: Pricing Announced for Canada

Alfa Romeo Canada has announced the price range for its new Tonale SUV. The offer will start at $44,995 and end at $57,495.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB First Drive: ICE-Free

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB First Drive: ICE-Free

The Mercedes-Benz EQB 2023, which finally arrives one year after its initial presentation, offers many nice qualities, but there are legitimate questions to ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Forza Motorsport
Forza Motorsport Next Version Previewed
Article
Akio Toyoda, Koji Sato and Takeshi Uchiyamada
Akio Toyoda Leaving as President/CEO: A Move ...
Article
2024 Honda Civic hybride
2024 Honda Civic Hybrid: Return Confirmed, Mo...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Project Arrow EV Concept Features 97 Percent Can-Con
Project Arrow EV Concept Feat...
Video
The Five Most Viewed IIHS Crash Tests of 2022
The Five Most Viewed IIHS Cra...
Video
Man Flips his Toyota Camry in a Car Wash
Man Flips his Toyota Camry in...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 