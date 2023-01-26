• Mercedes-Benz Canada announces pricing for the 2023 EQE electric sedan.

• The offer starts at $85,600 CAD for the 350 4MATIC variant.

• An AMG version is set to debut this summer.

Mercedes-Benz Canada has shared pricing and availability of its EQE electric sedan, as well as its performance-oriented variant, the Mercedes-AMG EQE.

Essentially a scaled-down version of the EQS sedan, the EQE arrives at Canadian dealerships in February. The base EQE 350 4MATIC version gets a starting price of $85,600, while the EQE 500 4MATIC variant costs $95,000 or more. The AMG model is expected in the summer and gets a starting price of $121,500.

Both the 350 and 500 models are equipped with an electric powertrain with one unit on the front axle and the other on the rear. These are permanent magnet synchronous motors (PSM). With the PSM, the rotor of the AC motor is equipped with permanent magnets and thus does not need to be supplied with electricity.

The advantages of this design are high power density, efficiency and power consistency. The rear axle motor is particularly powerful because of its six-phase design: it has two windings with three phases each.

That's Mercedes-Benz explanation. In reality, what it means, or should, is impressive power, but more importantly, power delivered in a linear fashion. For Mercedes-Benz, this kind of performance is directly related to the image that the brand wants to project.

Compared to the EQS sedan, the EQE has a slightly shorter wheelbase, shorter overhangs and more recessed sides. Depending on the model, 19- to 21-inch wheels and tires with sturdy shoulders will be used for more athletic handling on the road.

The AMG variant

The configuration here will also be four-wheel drive, but with parameters that allow for a sporty experience when desired. This model is rated at 617 hp and 701 lb-ft of torque, but a Race Start mode allows for a pre-determined amount of 677 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque.

The EQE sedan is offered in a base configuration as well as two optional trim levels. The Mercedes-AMG EQE sedan sees an option package added to the base configuration, at the buyer’s choice.

Of course, we'll have more details on these models when we get a chance to drive them later this year.