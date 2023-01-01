Photo: Nissan 2023 Nissan Z GT4, front

With the new 2023 Nissan Z only just now having launched in North America, its creator is already following up with a track-ready variant, the Z GT4. This puts an end to months of rumors that have been circulating for a long time about such a variant.

The Nissan Z GT4 was developed by the Japanese automaker’s racing division, NISMO (Nissan Motorsports). Unlike some race cars that are essentially fiberglass shells mounted on a custom-made tubular chassis, the Z conforms to GT4 series rules. That means it's based on the actual road car, but delivered at the bare-bones stage of the assembly process - in other words, when everything that needed to be welded together to make the model was. So no paint job like the regular Z, etc.

A test version of the GT4 has already been put through its paces at the Fuji 24-hour race in June, as well as in the Super Taikyu endurance series in Japan.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: Nissan 2023 Nissan Z GT4, profile

For now, Nissan is staying tight-lipped about details regarding the capabilities of its Z GT4, but the company says it has tweaked the twin-turbocharged 3.0L V6 engine that makes 400 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque with the production model. Engineers reworked the chassis and suspension, and Nissan also explains that the cocoon is designed for all types of drivers. We can also spot a safety cage in the images shared by the company.

From the outside, the Nissan Z GT4 is easily recognizable with its two large air intakes on the hood, there to contribute to more-efficient engine cooling. The grille has a mesh-like design from end to end, and we note a front diffuser and duck planes at the ends (a design that improves stability and downforce). And yes, Nissan has planted a spoiler on the trunk lid.

Photo: Nissan 2023 Nissan Z GT4, three-quarters rear

Nissan didn’t confirm pricing for the model, but to give you an idea, the GT4 version of the Toyota Supra costs just over $200,000 USD. Nissan will be sharing more information about the car at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas taking place November 1-4. After that, it plans to start deliveries of the model in the first six months of next year.

For the rest, we'll have to follow this car on the track to see it compete with others of its breed.

Photo: Nissan 2023 Nissan Z GT4, rear