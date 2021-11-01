Subaru has been taking orders for its very first all-electric SUV, the Solterra, since last week. For now, though, the option is only available to buyers in the U.S.; it isn’t yet possible to place an order on the Canadian division’s website.

We have contacted Subaru to see when that might change, and we will update this news when we get the information.

It’s worth noting that Subaru’s American website explains that placing a reservation does not actually guarantee buyers a Solterra in the initial launch period. Rather, forking over a $250 refundable deposit places buyers’ names on a list and gives them a chance at a first-run Solterra.

We can fully expect, in other words, that quantities, will be limited, just like we’ve seen with other EVs launched in the last few months.

The five-step online reservation process does allow people to choose the model they want, the color of the vehicle, and the Subaru dealer they want to take delivery.

In March, we will be testing the Solterra's cousin, the Toyota bZ4X; recall that the two models were developed in collaboration between the Japanese automakers. If this new collaboration is anywhere as successful as the one that led to the 86 (Toyota) and BRZ (Subaru) sports cars, it promises to be very interesting.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Photo: Subaru 2023 Subaru Solterra. profile

The Solterra features essentially the same the interior as the bZ4X, but gets some touches of its own. The exterior will be Subaru's affair only, although there are still a few similarities between the two models, starting with the size and proportions.

The engine is powered by an electric motor (215 hp and 248 lb-ft of torque) and a 71.4-kWh battery supplied by Toyota.

Since Subaru has no lessons to learn from its partner vis-à-vis AWD, the Solterra gets the smaller brand's symmetrical system. The battery's charging capacity is 150 kW, which allows it to recover 80 percent of its energy in about 30 minutes with a fast DC charger.

We will of course come back to you with more details when they are available, including the pricing for the model in Canada.