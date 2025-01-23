• Auto123 reviews the 2025 Toyota GR Corolla.

The Toyota GR Corolla made a splashy entry onto the automotive scene in 2023. With its 300-hp turbocharged 3-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, this muscular version of the sedate Corolla quickly won over sporty driving enthusiasts.

However, the absence of an automatic transmission was a drawback, at least for some. For 2025, Toyota is remedying the situation by introducing an 8-speed automatic option, opening the doors of the GR Corolla experience to a wider audience. But does this new transmission live up to the reputation of the Japanese sports car?

2025 Toyota GR Corolla - What's new?

The arrival of the automatic transmission is the major new feature of the 2025 GR Corolla, but Toyota didn't stop there. Engine torque has been increased to 295 lb-ft, up 22 on the previous model. The suspension has also been revised to offer better handling and reduce weight transfer during acceleration. Front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials are now standard, improving traction and cornering stability.

Finally, models equipped with the automatic transmission benefit from a Launch Control system for dazzling starts.

2025 Toyota GR Corolla, in profile | Photo: K.Soltani

Design of the 2025 Toyota GR Corolla - 7.5/10

The GR Corolla 2025's resolutely sporty exterior design leaves no doubt as to its mission in life. Widened fenders, 18-inch wheels and an imposing rear diffuser give it a muscular presence on the road.

The front bumper, redesigned for 2025, incorporates more efficient air ducts and an optional sub-radiator to optimize engine and transmission cooling.

These functional elements contribute to the car's aggressive appearance while enhancing its performance.

2025 Toyota GR Corolla, interior | Photo: K.Soltani

The interior

Inside, the atmosphere is both sporty and functional. Wrap-around bucket seats offer excellent lateral support, while the digital instrumentation and touchscreen are oriented towards the driver.

However, the quality of the materials used leaves something to be desired. The omnipresence of hard plastics and the relatively sober design contrast with the flamboyant exterior, and could disappoint buyers looking for a more refined interior. It's not quite up to the level of finish offered by rivals such as the Golf R, which features nobler materials and a more polished interior design.

Technology in the 2025 Toyota GR Corolla - 7.0/10

The 2025 GR Corolla delivers a decent technological experience, without being cutting-edge. There's an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly, as well as a customizable 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Toyota has also included its Safety Sense 3.0 suite, which comprises an array of driving aids including automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control.

However, some features are missing compared to the competition. The head-up display, for example, is only available on the Premium version, whereas the Honda Civic Type R and Volkswagen Golf R offer it as standard. Also notable is the absence of electrically adjustable seats, even in the Premium version. The Golf R, on the other hand, offers electric seats with memory, making it much easier to set the ideal driving position.

These omissions, while not crippling, could disappoint some potential buyers who expect a more comprehensive level of equipment in this class of vehicle.

2025 Toyota GR Corolla, front grille, headlights | Photo: K.Soltani

Powertrain of the 2025 Toyota GR Corolla - 9.0/10

The 2025 GR Corolla comes into its own with an engine that defies convention: a 1.6L turbocharged 3-cylinder engine, code-named G16E-GTS. This little jewel of technology, shared with the GR Yaris (not available in Canada), develops a very respectable 300 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, up 22 lb-ft on the previous model. What's remarkable is the engine's power density: 185.4 hp per litre, a figure worthy of a supercar!

But raw power is nothing without a transmission to match. The new 8-speed automatic box, developed by Gazoo Racing, proves fast and precise. I'm not usually enthusiastic about auto transmissions in sports cars, but here it's a pleasure. In Sport mode, shift changes are brisk and incisive, accompanied by an addictive, throaty exhaust note. Normal mode favours smoothness and efficiency for more relaxed driving.

GR-FOUR badging | Photo: K.Soltani

GR-FOUR

The GR-FOUR all-wheel-drive system, inherited from Toyota's rally expertise, is one of the GR Corolla's major assets. This sophisticated system allows the driver to modify the torque distribution between the front and rear wheels according to driving conditions and the type of behavior required.

Normal mode (60/40) offers a balance of stability and agility for everyday driving. Gravel mode (50/50) maximizes traction on slippery surfaces such as snow or gravel.

Finally, Circuit mode (30/70) favours a more playful driving style, with an emphasis on rear-wheel drive, to better exploit the car's potential on the racetrack. It’s probably wisest to reserve this mode for use on closed circuits, however - it can absolutely make the car trickier to control on open roads.

For those wondering about the reliability of this supercharged 3-cylinder, Toyota has put in place measures to ensure its durability. An automatic transmission fluid cooler is included as standard on models with the automatic option, and a sub-radiator is available as an option for increased cooling capacity.

Fuel consumption: the price of performance

Natural Resources Canada estimates fuel consumption of the 2025 GR Corolla w/ automatic transmission at 12.1L/100 km city, 8.6L/100 km highway and 10.5L/100 km combined. During our week, our average consumption was around 12.3L/100 km.

2025 Toyota GR Corolla, three-quarters front | Photo: K.Soltani

Driving the 2025 Toyota GR Corolla - 8.5/10

Forget the image of the quiet, family-friendly Corolla. The GR, even with automatic transmission, is a true sports car that transforms the driving experience. Its agility and liveliness surprise from the very first turns of the wheel, and the throaty purr of the turbocharged 3-cylinder engine instantly puts the driver in the mood.

Just remember that as a self-respecting hot hatch, its suspension, coupled with the 235/40R18 tires, is very firm and roughs up the ride and compromises comfort. In town, on rough roads, expect to be jostled. Potholes and cracks are felt more intensely than in other sports cars of the same caliber. Our first contact with the GR Corolla was on some pretty decimated roads in and around the Montreal region, and we were a little disappointed by the lack of comfort. You have to wonder whether this radical sports car is really suitable for everyday use.

But that has to be put into perspective: the GR Corolla is first and foremost a sports car designed for performance, and its suspension is optimized for optimum handling and driving precision. In this context, a slight sacrifice in low-speed comfort is an acceptable compromise, especially as the car proves comfortable enough on smooth roads and at highway speeds.

And then, fate, or rather the weather, transformed our test. Two snowstorms covered the roads in a white blanket, and then, surprise! The GR Corolla revealed itself in a whole new light. On snow, this car is magic.

2025 Toyota GR Corolla, three-quarters rear | Photo: K.Soltani

How so? For one thing, with every acceleration, the rear of the car tended to stray askew, allowing us to drift around every bend. Just put the car in Circuit mode, with 70-percent of the power at the rear, and the sensations are even more intense! At the same time, the GR Corolla is so well balanced that, even when you push the pace a little, control of the car remains safe, easy and intuitive.

The GR-FOUR all-wheel drive system, combined with the responsive auto transmission, offers phenomenal traction. Fortunately, our little bombshell was well shod for winter with Blizzak tires that allowed the car to cling to the road with impressive tenacity. So equipped, the GR Corolla tackles difficult conditions with disconcerting ease.

And to harness all that spirit, the GR Corolla is equipped with a braking system to match its performance.

Developed by Gazoo Racing, the 8-speed automatic transmission is a real asset. In Sport mode, gearshifts are quick and precise, with slight jerks to accentuate the sensations. Normal mode offers a smoother, more comfortable ride for everyday use. Eco mode tones things down to try and make your GR feel like a regular Corolla, or almost.

2025 Toyota GR Corolla, GR Corolla badging | Photo: K.Soltani

2025 Toyota GR Corolla pricing in Canada

Its pricing puts the GR Corolla in direct competition with the Honda Civic Type R and Volkswagen Golf R. The model is offered in three versions in Canada:

● GR Corolla Core (manual): $47,915

● GR Corolla Premium (manual): $55,917

● GR Corolla Premium (automatic): $58,137

Your questions about the 2025 Toyota GR Corolla

How reliable is the 2025 Toyota GR Corolla?

Toyota has an excellent reputation for reliability, and the GR Corolla should be no exception.

Is the 2025 Toyota GR Corolla safe?

The GR Corolla comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 and should score well in crash tests.

How big is the GR Corolla's fuel tank?

The GR Corolla has a fuel tank capacity of 50 litres.

2025 Toyota GR Corolla, rear | Photo: K.Soltani

The final word

The 2025 Toyota GR Corolla with automatic transmission is an attention-grabbing car. It offers a unique cocktail of performance, versatility and driving pleasure, all in a compact, practical format. While purists will undoubtedly prefer the manual gearbox, the arrival of the auto transmission makes it accessible to a wider audience, without compromising its sporty character.

However, it's important to bear in mind that its direct competitors, such as the Honda Civic Type R and Volkswagen Golf R, offer a better compromise for everyday use, with superior comfort and a more refined interior. What's more, the GR's price is high compared with the competition.

Despite this, the GR Corolla has serious qualities. It shines just as brightly on winding roads as on snowy ones, offering an exhilarating driving experience in all circumstances. It's a car that can appeal to thrill-seeking drivers, who are willing to sacrifice a little comfort and refinement for a rawer, more authentic driving experience.

2025 Toyota GR Corolla competitors

– Honda Civic Type R

– Volkswagen Golf R

– Hyundai Elantra N

– Subaru WRX