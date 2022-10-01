Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2023 Toyota Grand Highlander: The Reveal Happens in Chicago on February 8

•    Toyota will unveil the all-new 2023 Grand Highlander on February 8.

•    The venue for the SUV’s big reveal is the Chicago Auto Show.

•    The model is expected to feature the same mechanics as its smaller sibling, the Highlander.

A few weeks ago, we announced the arrival of a new SUV in the Toyota lineup. As its name suggests, the Grand Highlander is an even larger version of the current Highlander, model that has been available since 2001.

Today, Toyota confirmed the date of presentation of the vehicle: next February 8. The reveal will take place during the Chicago Auto Show, an event that has always been known for premiere presentations of trucks and SUVs.  

No surprise, the Grand Highlander offer three rows of seats, but we're guessing that the third row will provide more room for the occupants than it does in the Highlander, as well as more cargo space. 
Toyota says the model will be equipped for family adventures, which suggests that a TRD Off-Road version, or something similar, could be part of the offering. 

Mechanically, we can imagine the model using the same engines as the Highlander. Those include a 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder good for 265 hp, and a hybrid powertrain that consists of a 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle 4-cylinder and two electric motors, which together deliver an output of 243 hp. 

Of course, we'll have more details to share with you when the model is unveiled. When we do see it, we expect to see design and styling elements borrowed from the Highlander as well.

2023 Toyota Grand Highlander, rear
Photo: Toyota
2023 Toyota Grand Highlander, rear

