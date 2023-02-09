Photo: Toyota 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander - Front

• Toyota today introduced its 2024 Grand Highlander at the Chicago Auto Show.

• The model offering includes an additional hybrid powertrain, the same as we see in the Crown sedan.

• The third row of seats should be suitable for adults.

Using the occasion of media day at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, Toyota unveiled the latest model to join its lineup. As the Grand Highlander name suggests, it's a larger sibling to the Highlander we know. But is that where the differences end?

First, why a Grand Highlander? A look at U.S. sales point to the answer. The Highlander is consistently among the top-selling SUVs; combine its results from the last two years, and it ranks just behind the Toyota RAV4 among all SUVs. Meanwhile, the model above the Highlander in Toyota's lineup, the Sequoia, has been a slow seller. There was room for an SUV in between, and Toyota decided to use the Highlander name to provide a middle ground.

See also: 2023 Toyota Lineup in Canada: Models and Changes

Photo: Toyota 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander - Profile

Dimensions

The Grand Highlander is 6.5 inches longer than the Highlander and about 7.0 inches shorter than the Sequoia. It is also 2.0 inches taller and 2.3 inches wider than the Highlander. Its wheelbase is about 4 inches longer.

Where this benefits the vehicle is inside, including the cargo area and the third row. The third row gains 5.5 inches of legroom (33.5 vs. 28.0 inches). Head and shoulder room is also increased by about 2.0 inches.

The third row won't just be for kids. USB-C ports and cup holders have even been added there. Total cargo volume behind the first row of seats is 2,775 litres - almost 400 more than the Highlander and its 2,387 litres.

The Grand Highlander uses the same platform (TNGA-K) as the Highlander. Toyota made it longer, but also stiffened it with additional welds and adhesives to help reduce body noise and vibration. The company also redesigned the rear suspension to optimize comfort and to maximize space in the third row.

Photo: Toyota 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander - Three-quarters front

The powertrain

Under the hood, there's one important difference: the addition of an extra hybrid powertrain, the Hybrid Max, which also serves the Crown. Here it gets some tweaks for a 5000-lb towing capacity. This version delivers 362 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque.

The Grand Highlander also gets the two engines offered with the regular Highlander, a 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder (265 hp) and a 2.5L 4-cylinder that combines with two electric motors to offer 243 hp and a hybrid solution. All-wheel drive is the only wheel drive configuration in Canada.

Aesthetically, we'll let you make up your mind, but essentially, the signature is the same as the Highlander. There's a bigger nose, higher hood and more dominant grille.

Photo: Toyota 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander - Interior

The interior

The model offers a bit more luxury in its top-of-the-line Platinum trim, but all three trim levels (XLE and Limited being the others) come with a comprehensive set of features.

Every Grand Highlander comes standard with a host of driver-assistance technologies that include adaptive cruise control, automated emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and even blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. The Platinum trim alone enjoys a 360-degree camera system. It's all part of the company's TSS 3.0 suite.

Pricing and market launch date will be announced at a later date. Of course, we will have the opportunity to come back to the equipment of each version. We can also mention that the XLE and Limited variants can be had in eight-seat configuration, but that the Platinum variant is equipped for seven with captain's chairs in the second row.

Of course, our driving impressions will follow when we see this model launched.