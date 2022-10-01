Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota Highlander, profile

• The 2023 Toyota Highlander gets a starting price of $45,650, or $46,150 for the hybrid version.

• Gas-powered Highlanders gets a new turbo engine designed to trade fuel consumption for more torque.

• There are also tech updates enhancing the multimedia system

Toyota Canada has shared pricing and trim details for the 2023 Toyota Highlander. The midsize SUV gets a starting price of $45,650, or $46,150 for the hybrid version. There are five grades in the lineup on all, with the Hybrid Platinum topping the range with an MSRP of $58,050.

The model still fits seven or eight occupants, depending on the configuration chosen (namely, second-row captain’s chairs or bench).

There are two notable updates to the Toyota Highlander this year:

First, the gas-powered models get a new 2.4L turbo engine good for 265 hp and 309 lb-ft of torque (17 percent more than the Highlander previously got from its 3.5L V6). It works with an 8-speed auto transmission. Turbo-equipped models (thus not hybrid) are rated to tow up to 2,268 kg (5,000 lb) and feature a Trailer Sway Control system.

Second, all models are upgraded to include the Toyota Multimedia system, which delivers greater connectivity and updated tech.

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota Highlander, three-quarters front

Beyond that, Toyota has boosted the offering of standard equipment included with each trim. See below for details on all trims.

Toyota offers two distinct AWD systems for its Highlander, and all models get one or the other. The base system is called Dynamic Torque All-Wheel-Drive (in the LE and XLE), the other Dynamic Torque Vectoring AWD (in the XSE, Limited and Platinum).

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota Highlander Bronze Edition, three-quarters rear

The Hybrid

The mildly electrified Highlander once again features a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, along with two electric motors-generators and a CVT (continuously variable transmission). Highlander Hybrid models feature AWD-I technology employing a separate, rear-mounted electric motor to power the back axle when required.

All 2023 Highlander models feature the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ suite of safety systems and the Toyota Star Safety system. As mentioned, they also now have the technology package, upgraded with the Toyota Multimedia system. It integrates wirelessly with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and uses Toyota’s newest interface, which now includes voice commands. Many functions can be controlled via the touchscreen.

There’s a new exterior colour in town for 2023 as well, and it’s the one you can see here. It’s called Cypress Green.

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota Highlander, front

Here are the trim and pricing details for the 2023 Toyota Highlander:

Highlander LE (MSRP: $45,650). This features the Remote Connect package with an 8-inch touchscreen, as well as a new 7-inch driver data display. Other features include rear driveline disconnect and Multi-Terrain Mode with the base AWD system, 18-inch alloy wheels, power adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, LED headlights, dual-zone climate control, the Smart Key system with push button start and the blind spot monitoring system with rear cross traffic alert.

Highlander XLE (MSRP: $48,350). New for 2023, this 8-occupant model now includes a wireless charging system for personal devices. Other features include a power liftgate, silver roof rails, unique 18-inch alloy wheels, power moon roof, LED fog lamps, Softex covering for the heated steering wheel shifter and seats, power-adjustable front passenger’s seat, auto-dimming rear view mirror with integrated HomeLink system and anti-theft system.

Highlander XSE (MSRP: $50,650). This adds sportier style and performance. New for 2023, it now rides on distinctive black 20-inch alloy wheels. Other upgrades on this 7-occupant model include a sport tuned suspension, sport grille, sport front and rear bumpers, dual-tip exhaust, black roof rails and mirror caps, smoked headlight and tail lamp surrounds and a unique interior design including sporty ambient lighting.

Highlander Limited (MSRP: $53,890). New for this year, this model features the new Toyota Multimedia system with the Drive Connect package and a 12.3-inch touchscreen. Other features new for 2023 include a 12.3-inch driver data display, second row captain’s chairs for 7-occupant seating and auto retractable side mirrors.

Other upgrades include the Dynamic Torque Vectoring AWD system, 11-speaker, 1,200-watt JBL Audio, 20-inch alloy wheels, leather-trimmed seats, heated and ventilated front row seats, driver’s seat memory system, panoramic moon roof, premium LED headlights, hands-free power liftgate, 120-volt/100-watt power outlet and the Intelligent Clearance Sonar system with rear cross traffic alert and brake.

Highlander Platinum (MSRP: $55,550). This seven-occupant model receives heated second-row captain’s chairs, head-up display, Panoramic View Monitor, rain-sensing wiper, and unique, platinum exterior and interior design features including 20-inch alloy wheels.

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid, logo

And, the Hybrid models, with essentially the same amenities and features as the equivalent non-hybrid models:

Highlander Hybrid LE (MSRP: $48,150)

Highlander Hybrid XLE (MSRP: $50,850)

Highlander Hybrid XLE Bronze Edition (limited production model) (MSRP: $54,640)

Highlander Hybrid Limited (MSRP: $56,390)

Highlander Hybrid Platinum (MSRP: $58,050)

The 2023 Toyota Highlander is now on sale at Toyota dealers across Canada.