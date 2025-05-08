Toyota Presents Updated 2026 Corolla Cross

• The 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross has just been presented.

Toyota is giving its Corolla Cross a number of updates for 2026, mostly aimed at refreshing the SUV’s appearance. The model first launched for the 2022 model-year, and frankly it's hard to believe that it’s already entering its fifth year on the market.

The updates essentially have to do with the model's styling, colour choices and wheel designs, but also touch on interior presentation and technology.

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross XSE | Photo: Toyota

Design of the 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross

Toyota set out to create greater distance, styling-wise, between the gas-engine and hybrid variants of the 2026 Corolla Cross. In the first case, the design displays more character via a completely revised grille and a significantly more aggressive style overall.

The approach is much softer with the hybrids, which get a new body-coloured grille and mofidied bumper. That look takes inspiration from the Crown Signia wagon, for example.

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross, front and back | Photo: Toyota

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross – Versions in Canada

The 2026 Corolla Cross Hybrid is available in SE and XSE configurations, while the gasoline version offers four trim levels: L and LE, with or without all-wheel drive, as well as LE Premium and XLE, with all-wheel drive only.

A new colour, Cavalry Blue, is added to the palette with the LE and XLE gasoline versions, as well as with the SE and XSE hybrid trims, with a two-tone approach showing a black roof in the latter two cases.

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross, interior | Photo: Toyota

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross, interior | Photo: Toyota

Inside

The 2026 model features a new centre console design, which Toyota promises maximizes usable storage space. A new interior colour named Portobello is possible with the XLE version. We also note the presence, with the all-wheel drive versions, of a new, larger multimedia screen, now reaching 10.5 inches. Otherwise, its size is 8.0 inches.

Also, depending on the variant, a 7.0-inch (L, LE, and SE) or 12.3-inch (LE Premium, XLE, and XSE) screen sits in front of the driver to display driving-related data.

Note that at the rear, Toyota adds standard heated seats with the XLE and XSE versions.

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross, capot, calandre | Photo: Toyota

Powertrain of the 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross

Mechanically, nothing changes for 2026. The 2.0L 4-cylinder engine thus returns, accompanied by three electric motors with the hybrid version, which offers a combined output of 196 hp. Average fuel consumption is rated at 5.6L/100 km by Toyota.

For the non-hybrid version, the output is 169 hp, while average fuel consumption remains reasonable at 7.4L/100 km for the front-wheel drive versions, or 7.8L for those with all-wheel drive.

The 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross arrives at dealerships in Canada later this year. Pricing will be announced closer to launch date.

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross, three-quarters front | Photo: Toyota