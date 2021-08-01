Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2023 Toyota Prius: The European Model is Unveiled

2023 Toyota Prius (Europe) - Front
Photo: Toyota
2023 Toyota Prius (Europe) - Front

•    Toyota unveils the European version of its 2023 Prius.

•    The featured model is equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

•    The fifth-generation Prius for North America will be shown this week at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The fifth generation of the Toyota Prius for our markets will be unveiled in the next day at the Los Angeles Auto Show, but yesterday's presentation of the European model gives a pretty substantial sneak preview. 

There may be some small differences, but mostly this is what we will be getting. 

The Prius was never really a beautiful car, let's be honest. It was a very effective hybrid, even revolutionary in its early days, but never beautiful. That changes drastically with this new model. 

Browse cars for sale available near you

2023 Toyota Prius (Europe) - Light grey
Photo: Toyota
2023 Toyota Prius (Europe) - Light grey

In Europe, the new Prius will only be available in a plug-in hybrid configuration; that’s the model known as the Prius Prime here. The powerplant includes a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with a total output of 220 hp. That's nearly 100 more than the 1.8L 4-cylinder and electric units in the current proposal (121 hp). 

The model uses a 13.6 kWh battery, compared to 8.8 kWh in the outgoing Prius. We can therefore expect a substantial gain in range. Toyota estimates that gain at a little over 50 percent. Considering that it’s currently about 40 km, we can anticipate something around 60 km. That's good, but with 80 or 100 km, it would completely change the game. We’ll see what’s officially announced here. 

2023 Toyota Prius (Europe) - Profile
Photo: Toyota
2023 Toyota Prius (Europe) - Profile

Esthetically, we'll let you be the judge, but from our point of view the model looks good. The new Prius is 50 mm lower, 46 mm shorter and 22 mm wider. The wheelbase grows by 50 mm, so the interior space should not be affected by the model getting shorter. 

2023 Toyota Prius (Europe) - Back
Photo: Toyota
2023 Toyota Prius (Europe) - Back

On board, the signature of the bZ4X electric SUV is carried over. Recall that with that EV, the instrument panel moves with the steering wheel when you adjust it, making it difficult for some drivers to see the information displayed, depending on their size. Something to watch out for. 

The centre console consists of a multimedia screen that emerges from the dashboard. The only physical control seems to be a button in the lower right corner of the screen. 

As for the rest, let's wait and see what the North American model looks like. 

Stay tuned.

2023 Toyota Prius (Europe) - Yellow vs Grey
Photo: Toyota
2023 Toyota Prius (Europe) - Yellow vs Grey

You May Also Like

2023 Toyota Prius Will Be Revealed at Los Angeles Auto Show

2023 Toyota Prius Will Be Revealed at Los Angeles Auto Show

The 2023 Toyota Prius will likely be the model the Japanese automaker unveils at the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 16. Toyota has not confirmed that but ...

2023 Toyota Sienna Pricing Confirmed, as the Minivan Turns 25

2023 Toyota Sienna Pricing Confirmed, as the Minivan Turn...

With the 2023 Toyota Sienna, the Japanese carmaker celebrates 25 years of its minivan. Auto123 has trim details and pricing for the hybrid model tagged with ...

2023 Toyota GR Corolla First Drive: Batten the Hatch

2023 Toyota GR Corolla First Drive: Batten the Hatch

Auto123 had occasion to test drive the new GR version of the Corolla hatchback. In all respects, Toyota’s new creation is an instant classic, first of all be...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6: The 2,500 First Edition...
Article
2021 Ford Bronco
Another Recall for Some 2021-2022 Ford Broncos
Article
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
2023 Toyota GR Corolla First Drive: Batten th...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Finally, A Female Crash Test Dummy to Reflect How Women Can Be Affected in Collisions
Finally, A Female Crash Test ...
Video
Volvo Teases New Electric SUV Set for 2023
Volvo Teases New Electric SUV...
Video
2023 Honda Pilot: Bigger, Newer for Generation Four
2023 Honda Pilot: Bigger, New...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 