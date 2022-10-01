Photo: Alpha Romeo 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio - Back

• Alfa Romeo is offering an update to its Giulia and Stelvio models for 2024.

• The changes are aimed at bringing the models' styling in line with the brand's newest addition, the Tonale.

• The more notable changes involve tweaks to the fascia outside and the instrument cluster inside.

• The Giulia and Stelvio models launched in 2016 and 2017, respectively, so updates are due.

With the brand-new Tonale SUV on the horizon, it was a good time for Alfa Romeo to offer a mild update to the other two models it offers here, the Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV.

Alfa Romeo yesterday unveiled updated versions of both models. These are intended for world markets, but for North America, we'll have to wait until 2024 to get them.

We're not talking about a styling revolution, however. However, the changes do freshen up the looks of the closely tied models, which is welcome since the Giulia launched here in 2026, the Stelvio in 2017.

Photo: Alpha Romeo 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio - Hood and front grille

Outside

The most notable changes involve the front ends of the vehicles. There are new LED headlights, new designs for the air intakes, while the bumper benefits from improvements. The daytime running lights adopt a recognizable signature with three distinct elements each taking the form of a curved line at its ends. This signature made its debut with the 2023 Tonale.

Behind it are new clear-lens lights on the Stelvio. With the Giulia, Alfa’s designers decided instead to opt for a smoked lens with black accents.

Photo: Alfa Romeo 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio - Three-quarters rear

Inside

The other big change is on board. In front of the driver is a new instrument cluster with a 12.3-inch digital display instead of the previous 7.0-inch screen. The multimedia system screen remains the same. In some markets, a new feature for Alfa Romeo's connected services will be part of the package, including remote control of certain vehicle functions or receiving updates via the airway; we'll have to see about that for North America.

Photo: Alfa Romeo 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia - logo

The company has also simplified the product offerings. Trims will now take the names Sprint, Veloce and Competizionne. Only the latter model will be offered with a light grey paint with a matte finish for the exterior. That variant also gets 21-inch alloy wheels, red brake calipers, Harman/Kardan audio system, on-board stitching and leather upholstery on the dashboard.

Again, the arrival of the revised versions is still a long way off for us and our lineups may be slightly different.

Mechanically, it's the status quo. In North America, the Giulia and Stelvio are offered with a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder offering 280 hp or a 2.9L twin-turbo V6 good for 505 hp and reserved for the Quadrifoglio models. An 8-speed automatic transmission is present throughout the lineup.

Revised versions of the Stelvio and Giulia are due to debut around the turn of the year in Europe. They will likely be shown in North America during 2023 for a 2024 debut here.