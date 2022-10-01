Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Getting Styling Tweaks

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio - Back
Photo: Alpha Romeo
2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio - Back

•    Alfa Romeo is offering an update to its Giulia and Stelvio models for 2024.

•    The changes are aimed at bringing the models' styling in line with the brand's newest addition, the Tonale.

•    The more notable changes involve tweaks to the fascia outside and the instrument cluster inside.

•    The Giulia and Stelvio models launched in 2016 and 2017, respectively, so updates are due.

With the brand-new Tonale SUV on the horizon, it was a good time for Alfa Romeo to offer a mild update to the other two models it offers here, the Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV. 

Alfa Romeo yesterday unveiled updated versions of both models. These are intended for world markets, but for North America, we'll have to wait until 2024 to get them. 

We're not talking about a styling revolution, however. However, the changes do freshen up the looks of the closely tied models, which is welcome since the Giulia launched here in 2026, the Stelvio in 2017.

Browse cars for sale available near you

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio - Hood and front grille
Photo: Alpha Romeo
2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio - Hood and front grille

Outside
The most notable changes involve the front ends of the vehicles. There are new LED headlights, new designs for the air intakes, while the bumper benefits from improvements. The daytime running lights adopt a recognizable signature with three distinct elements each taking the form of a curved line at its ends. This signature made its debut with the 2023 Tonale. 

Behind it are new clear-lens lights on the Stelvio. With the Giulia, Alfa’s designers decided instead to opt for a smoked lens with black accents. 

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio - Three-quarters rear
Photo: Alfa Romeo
2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio - Three-quarters rear

Inside
The other big change is on board. In front of the driver is a new instrument cluster with a 12.3-inch digital display instead of the previous 7.0-inch screen. The multimedia system screen remains the same. In some markets, a new feature for Alfa Romeo's connected services will be part of the package, including remote control of certain vehicle functions or receiving updates via the airway; we'll have to see about that for North America. 

2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia - logo
Photo: Alfa Romeo
2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia - logo

The company has also simplified the product offerings. Trims will now take the names Sprint, Veloce and Competizionne. Only the latter model will be offered with a light grey paint with a matte finish for the exterior. That variant also gets 21-inch alloy wheels, red brake calipers, Harman/Kardan audio system, on-board stitching and leather upholstery on the dashboard. 

Again, the arrival of the revised versions is still a long way off for us and our lineups may be slightly different. 

Mechanically, it's the status quo. In North America, the Giulia and Stelvio are offered with a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder offering 280 hp or a 2.9L twin-turbo V6 good for 505 hp and reserved for the Quadrifoglio models. An 8-speed automatic transmission is present throughout the lineup. 

Revised versions of the Stelvio and Giulia are due to debut around the turn of the year in Europe. They will likely be shown in North America during 2023 for a 2024 debut here.

2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia - Three-quarters rear
Photo: Alfa Romeo
2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia - Three-quarters rear
Photos:Alfa Romeo
2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia pictures
See the complete Gallery
Photos:Alfa Romeo
2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

FCA Issues Recall of 60,000 Alfa Romeos over Cruise Control’s… Lack of Control

FCA Issues Recall of 60,000 Alfa Romeos over Cruise Contr...

FCA is issuing a recall of over 60,000 Alfa Romeo vehicles worldwide over a software issue relating to the adaptive cruise control system. The recall affects...

Discover Alfa Romeo, with a visit to the plant making the Giulia and Stelvio

Discover Alfa Romeo, with a visit to the plant making the...

What do you know about the Alfa Romeo brand and its latest new models like the Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV? We’ve got articles and a video that provide a gr...

Alfa Romeo goes big at the Super Bowl with 3 must-see ads

Alfa Romeo goes big at the Super Bowl with 3 must-see ads

Alfa Romeo aired three spectacular commercials during this year's Super Bowl. Here's your chance to watch them in succession.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The Jeep Wagoneer S concept
Jeep Wants Your Help Naming its Next electric...
Article
2022 Volkswagen ID.3
Volkswagen Will Go All-Electric in Europe as ...
Article
2023 Ford Super Duty
2023 Ford Super Duty: A Towing Capacity of up...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The Old Packard Plant in Detroit Is Being Demolished
The Old Packard Plant in Detr...
Video
Mass Tire Punctures on a California highway
Mass Tire Punctures on a Cali...
Video
Detroit 2022: Chevrolet Adds RST Performance version to its 2023 Tahoe
Detroit 2022: Chevrolet Adds ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 