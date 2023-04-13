2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversary Edition - Logo Photo: Alfa Romeo

• Alfa Romeo is making limited-run 100th Anniversary Editions of its two Quadrifoglio models.

• Only 100 of each of the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversary Editions will be produced.

• The models feature a number of visual clues attesting to their rarity and specialness.

Alfa Romeo has introduced new Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversary Editions. The limited-run versions exist to mark one centennial since the introduction of the first Quadrifoglio model. That would be the Ugo Sivocci-created “Corsa” version of the RL, introduced on April 15, 1923.

2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversary Edition - Exterior design Photo: Alfa Romeo

The special editions feature a number of visual clues to help distinguish them from the regular Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio models. The vehicles ride on 5-hole sports alloy wheels (19-inch for the Giulia sedan and 21-inch for the Stelvio SUV), behind which sit exclusive gold brake calipers. They also receive a carbon-fibre front grille and mirror caps, as well as a special Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversary badges on the mudguards.

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversary Edition - Interior Photo: Alfa Romeo

Inside we find the same badging complementing exclusive touches like 3D carbon-fibre finishing on the instrument panel, central tunnel and door panels. The black leather-Alcantara combo of materials is enhanced with gold stitching and on the dash, along with an embroidered “100”. The steering wheel gets the same materials but with black stitching, as well as a carbon-fibre inserts.

Alfa Romeo says the 100th Anniversary Editions of the 2024 Giulia Quadrifoglio sedan and Stelvio Quadrifoglio SUV will be at dealerships in Canada in Q3 of 2023, so in the latter part of the summer. The company did not specify how many are earmarked for each market, but with only 100 of each to go around, we don’t expect to see many of them in Canada.

Recall that Alfa Romeo has also already announced its intention to produce all-electric variants of the Giliua and Stelvio by 2025.

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversary Edition - Three-quarters rear Photo: Alfa Romeo