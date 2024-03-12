• Alfa Romeo's Stelvio EV will be ready for 2025, Giulia EV in 2026.

We know that the two oldest models in the Alfa Romeo range, the Giulia sedan and the Stelvio SUV, are slowly coming to the end of their useful life. Already, the Italian company has announced that the Quadrifoglio variants will be pulled after 2024.

The plan is for the next generation to be all-electric. The company will launch at least one all-electric model every year between now and 2027. At that point, all products in the range will be electric, with the exception of the Tonale, which made its debut last year, and which is offered in regular gasoline configuration, as well as in plug-in hybrid preparation.

Next month, we'll get a taste of what's to come with the new models, with the unveiling of the Milano subcompact SUV. In most markets, that new model will be sold only in all-electric configuration, but though in some regions a hybrid variant will also be marketed.

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Photo: Alfa Romeo

In the second half of 2025 comes the new all-electric Stelvio EV. That will be followed in 2026 by the Giulia EV sedan, also all-electric. After that we can expect a mid-size electric SUV in 2027, though that hasn’t been officially confirmed.

The Stelvio EV and Giulia EV will be built on the Stellantis Group's STLA Large platform, the same architecture that underpins the new Dodge Charger Daytona 2024 unveiled on March 5. And like that Charger, the next Stelvio and Giulia will also be offered with a hybrid powertrain.

Production of the two models is scheduled for the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy, where the current generations are built. The Stelvio and Giulia will be the first vehicles to benefit from Stellantis' STLA Brain electric architecture. This will enable faster operations, and above all, over-the-air upgrades.

As for the Quadrifoglio performance variants, there will be electric versions later. There is speculation of a Giulia Quadrifoglio offering close to 1000 hp.