• BMW will introduce the next generation of the X2 SUV later this year.

• The automaker has confirmed that an electric variant will be part of the offering.

• There’s no word yet on whether the automaker plans to sell the future iX2 in North America.

BMW is currently working on the second generation of the X2 SUV. Yesterday, the German automaker confirmed that the next edition of the model will also be produced in an all-electric version.

The new version of the X2 is expected towards the end of the year, which means it will likely be a 2024 model. The electric variant, to be called the iX2, will launch at the same time.

Before you call your local dealer to make a reservation, it's important to note that we don't know yet if that all-electric iX2 will be offered in North America.

As for the model's styling, prototypes seen in testing suggest a even more coupe-like design - a way to further differentiate the X2 from the X1, no doubt.

The 2023 BMW X2 Photo: BMW

The integration of an electric variant is no surprise given that the X2 is closely related to the X1, which already comes in an electric variant (iX1). Both models are designed using the BMW Group's FAAR (Frontantriebsarchitektur) platform. That architecture was designed for the brand's compact vehicles, but above all, it can accommodate gasoline, plug-in hybrid and fully electric powertrains.

Based on the iX1, the iX2 should get a 64.7-kWh battery and a dual electric motor configuration, and deliver 308 hp and a range of around 400 km (WLTP cycle). Of course, if the model is ever offered here, the offering could be different.

With a new 5 Series and an i5 coming in October, it's going to be a busy fall for BMW.