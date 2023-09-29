BMW Teases Next X2, Coming Later This Year

BMW's X2 will be getting a facelift over the next few months. Models are already being tested. In anticipation of the reveal, the company has shared images giving us a sneak preview of the vehicle's front end and profile.

Published on the German brand's social networks, the images show an X2 with a much bolder, more defined snout. The front grille is more imposing, framed by two C-shaped LED strips. The resulting light signature is unmistakable.

The headlamps also feature LED accents arranged almost vertically. The hood also features two ridges, a design element that adds character and a touch of sportiness to the model.

Profile of next BMW X2 Photo: BMW

The next BMW X2 will be presented by year's end Photo: BMW

The side view images show a sloping roof quite similar to what we currently see on the model.

Unfortunately, that's all we know for now. Of course, we can expect the X2 to feature sportier overall styling than the X1, as was the case with the first-generation model.

At the rear, it's harder to discern anything from the images shared.

On board, although nothing is shown, we can expect an approach in line with what’s been done with the brand's latest model renewals. The 4-cylinder powertrains of the current generation should be carried over, but we can expect other approaches, such as plug-in hybrids or electrics, notably with the iX2.

Always worth keeping in mind when it comes to German products is that not all the variants produced are destined for all markets.

BMW will be sharing further details about the next-generation X2 over the coming months. According to reports currently circulating, an official presentation should take place before the end of 2023. We can anticipate the SUV to launch commercially in North America in 2024, as a 2025 model.