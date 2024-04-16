With Earth Day just around the corner, it’s an electric week at Auto123 as we turn the lights towards noteworthy developments in the EV segment.

The 2024 EQB lineup is about to grow, with the debut of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB 300 4MATIC confirmed for this summer in Canada.

All-wheel drive (via the use of two electric motors as opposed to one) is the big selling point for this variant of the model, but it’s not the only one. The electric SUV can be had with an optional third row expanding seating capacity to seven, and the 300 4MATIC model adds more power and torque compared to the 250+ variant – 225 hp and 288 lb-ft of torque as opposed to 188 hp and 284 lb-ft of torque).

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB 300 4MATIC, rear | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Range is given at 340 km (compared to 394 km for the FWD 250+ model), with 0-80 percent charging time of 5h 55m on a Level 2 charger, or 32 minutes on a fast DC charger.

Standard features (on the appropriately named EQB Standard Equipment trim) include:

- 18-inch wheels with all-season tires

- 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

- 10.25-inch touchscreen multimedia display

- Updated generation of Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX)

- Panoramic sunroof

- Heated front seats

- Ambient Lighting

- Multifunction steering wheel in leather with touch button controls and shift paddles

- Power liftgate

- Rearview camera

- Voice control

- Split-folding rear seats (40/20/40)

- 8-way power driver and passenger seat with 3-position memory

- Adaptive braking technology

- Blind spot assist

Then we have the EQB Exclusive Trim, which has all the above plus:

- Foot Activated Trunk /Tailgate Release

- MBUX Entertainment

- KEYLESS-GO Package

- Premium audio system

Pricing of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB 300 4MATIC

The Standard Equipment 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQB 4MATIC comes with an MSRP of $64,825 in Canada, to which you can add various charges and fees bringing the cost to $69,825.

The Exclusive Trim package costs $2,500, bringing the fees-in cost to $72,325.

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB 300 4MATIC, front | Photo: Mercedes-Benz