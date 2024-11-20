• Genesis unveils the new and improved 2026 GV70 SUV, in both gas-fed and all-electric forms.

Culver City, CA - When it comes to professional sports, it's normal to see teams taking care of their big stars by giving them the royal treatment.

There's an interesting parallel to be drawn with the automotive industry, which can sometimes be considered a contact sport. In fact, the same philosophy applies when it's vital for a manufacturer to maintain its flagship model, the star of its lineup.

For Genesis, the “star” is the GV70. Although it wasn't the first vehicle introduced by the brand, it quickly established itself as the most popular after its arrival on the market in 2021. In the U.S., over 85,000 units have been sold since its launch, while just over 10,500 have been sold to date in Canada.

There are two reasons for this: the model is a conceptual success, but above all, it operates in an extremely popular luxury segment: compact SUVs.

2026 Genesis GV70, in profile | Photo: D.Rufiange

For 2026, the product's fifth year on the market, the GV70 has been given a facelift by its creator to keep it as relevant as possible.

This applies not only to the gasoline version, but also to the electric version.

2026 Genesis GV70: What's new?

Basically, Genesis tweaked the design of both versions, but in a subtle way. This applies not only to the exterior, but also to the interior. The electric version inherits a larger battery.

Inside, improvements have been made equipment-wise, with the aim of offering owners more and making life easier for them, so there are new features that enhance user-friendliness.

It's also worth noting that the electric variant comes standard with Tesla's NACS (North American Charging Standard) charging port, as well as a CCS (Combined Charging System) connector. This will give owners access to some 36,000 fast-charging stations in the U.S. Genesis said it will get back to us with the number of charging stations in Canada.

2026 Genesis GV70, avant | Photo: D.Rufiange

Design of the 2026 Genesis GV70

You'll have no trouble recognizing the 2026 GV70. The changes are clever. The gasoline version gets a revised grille, with a reworked motif. The headlamps feature new technology, but the signature two stripes are retained, unsurprisingly. The bumper has been revised, as has the skid plate, and the air intakes have been enlarged. The aim was to give the model a little more character. You be the judge.

Genesis also offers new wheel designs for optional 19-inch and 21-inch rims.

2026 Genesis GV70, arrière | Photo: Genesis

At the rear, the turn signals are now aligned with the headlights. The visual effect created by the model is at the heart of Genesis' design priorities.

With the electric version, the charging port in the front grille has been redesigned. It now opens electrically, and it comes with heating elements for cold weather, which will be appreciated in Canada. It will also be lit,, which will certainly reduce the number of profanities tossed at it during attempts to plug in at night.

The gasoline-powered version is available in 10 exterior and four interior colours, all featuring the signature Nappa leather. For the electric model, we're talking about six hues for the exterior and two for the cabin.

2026 Genesis GV70, habitacle | Photo: Genesis

Interior

On board, any changes are nuanced, with refinements designed to enhance the owner's experience.

For example, the slot for placing smartphones for induction charging has been adjusted. The voice-recognition system has been improved to better grasp the driver's commands, notably for climate control (three zones) and window control. The company also promises a more efficient interface for over-the-air updates, ensuring that owners can always count on a state-of-the-art model.

Above all, a new 27-inch screen has been added to the dashboard. Featuring OLED (organic light-emitting diode) lighting, it offers crystal-clear graphics for both driving information and multimedia system menus.

An available Bang & Olufsen sound system can be added, as can the ambient lighting, which benefits from new functions.

2026 Genesis GV70, calandre | Photo: D.Rufiange

Technology in the 2026 Genesis GV70

Once again, the details are where it’s at. In addition to those outlined above, the GV70 gets

the Genesis digital key, which allows access to the vehicle from one's phone or any other connected device. The smart key that provides easy access to the vehicle will be functional for the second row.

Above all, the NACS charging port is a game-changer. This is true for Genesis, but also for the vast majority of manufacturers who have already announced their conversion.

Powertrains of the 2026 Genesis GV70

For the gasoline version, no change. The model once again comes with a 2.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder (300 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque) or a 3.5L turbocharged V6 (375 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque). An 8-speed automatic transmission provides the link to the wheels in both cases.

With the all-electric variant, note that the battery is larger, increasing from 77.4 to 84 kWh. This is accompanied by a gain in range, although that’s yet to be confirmed. The current range is 383 km. We can guess that it will break the 400 km barrier, probably reaching something around 410 or 415 km.

Another small detail: Genesis mentions the addition of Highway Body Motion Control technology to the chassis height. This adjusts the firmness of the front and rear shock absorbers during acceleration and deceleration, to deliver a smoother, more fluid and controlled experience.

And the driving experience?

The 2026 Genesis GV70s are expected in the first half of 2025. We'll have our first chance to drive the two models aslaunch date approaches.

We don't expect any major changes, mind you. In fact, it's more the overall impression of the models that will evolve, just as subtly as the changes made.

2026 Genesis GV70, phare | Photo: D.Rufiange

The final word

Genesis is improving its flagship product and taking no risks in the process, which should ensure continuity for the variants.

Hyundai's luxury division has done well since its arrival on the market, and its growth figures reflect this. And it's set to continue. In Canada, the brand has 30 boutiques, but deployment has been slower and more targeted in the U.S. The company this week announced the opening of its 60th store, along with the inauguration of four new centres in the U.S., which will increase the brand's visibility and help boost sales figures.

2026 Genesis GV70, charging port | Photo: D.Rufiange

2026 Genesis GV70, steering wheel, dashboard | Photo: D.Rufiange