2024 Buick Envision – Pricing and Details for Canada

The revised 2024 Buick Envision will come with a $45,670 CAD starting price when it arrives at dealerships this summer. The automaker continues its rejuvenation of its lineup with this mid-cycle tweak of the Envision SUV.

If you recall, the 2024 Envision was first shown last summer, but it’s been a long wait since then for more details regarding the specs, pricing and launch date for the model.

The all-new 2024 Buick Envision | Photo: Buick

2024 Buick Envision – What’s new?

The update for the compact crossover includes a redesigned front end, inspired at least in part by the automaker’s recent Wildcat concept. Overall, the design hews very closely to the new Envista and the revised Encore GX, both debuting this year as well.

The interior is updated as well, notably in terms of the dashboard. It now harbours a massive display 30 inches wide, which encompasses the driver data cluster on the left and the multimedia touchscreen on the right. That screen contains more of the commands than before, for example the seat heating and ventilation controls.

Interior of 2024 Buick Envision | Photo: Buick

Another notable change is the migration of the gear shifting buttons away from the lower central console to an arm attached to the steering wheel column (the wheel itself is also newly redesigned). Where the shifter buttons used to be, we now find a new rotary volume dial and a small storage space for a smartphone or other objects.

There are previously optional features now included standard, among them adaptive cruise control and the surround camera system. New functions include enhanced automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and bicyclist detection, intersection automatic emergency braking, side bicyclist alert, rear pedestrian alert, reverse automatic braking, adaptive headlights and blind zone steering assist.

Glimpse of 2024 Buick Envision | Photo: Buick

2024 Buick Envision, steering wheel | Photo: Buick

The new standard audio system is the old Avenir’s Bose Premium unit with 9 speakers. Also standard across the board is a heads-up display, as well as heated front seats and steering wheel. The ST and Avenir models get standard rear heating as well; the latter throws in a driver’s seat massage feature.

For now, there is no inclusion in the 2024 Envision of GM’s Super Cruise semi-autonomous drive system.

2024 Buick Envision, profile | Photo: Buick

Versions of the 2024 Buick Envision

Like with the outgoing model, the 2024 Buick Envision comes in three trims, the Preferred, ST and Avenir. The ST, which replaces the dropped Essence grade, stands for Sport Touring, and it previously consisted of an options package available with the Preferred and Essence variants.

The standard wheels for the model are 18-inch for the Preferred, and 20-inch alloys for the Avenir and ST. Buyers can pick from new wheel designs and new exterior paint finishes (Calypso Blue Metallic and Smokey Amethyst Metallic).

The base model Envision used to feature cloth and leatherette upholstery, but now it’s just the latter. The ST gets perforated leather with suede-like piping and inserts. In the Avenir, that becomes quilted leather with piping. Depending on the model, buyers can pick from five different interior colour choices. Also present inside is multicolour ambient lighting.

2024 Buick Envision, red | Photo: Buick

Powertrain of the 2024 Buick Envision

There’s one engine for all versions, a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo-engine unit good for 228 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, wedded to a 9-speed auto transmission. As before, all Envisions in Canada come with all-wheel drive, which comprises a twin-clutch system that can shift power to either rear wheel when it detects slippage (instead of both equally in all cases). The Avenir model gets a continuous damping control suspension designed to soften the ride.

Pricing for the 2024 Buick Envision

Here’s pricing for the model range, as provided by Buick with freight and dealer fees and A/C tax included (but not sales taxes):

- 2024 Buick Envision Preferred - $45,670 CAD

- 2024 Buick Envision ST (Sport Touring) - $47,870

- 2024 Buick Envision Avenir - $53,770