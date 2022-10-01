2024 Cadillac Celestiq, profile

• Cadillac introduces its new electric flagship model, the Celestiq.

• This concept represents the pinnacle of wealth, opulence and technology from GM's luxury brand.

• Hand-built and highly customizable, the Celestiq will cost in excess of $300,000.

Cadillac tonight unveiled a concept that represents the pinnacle of wealth, opulence and technology for General Motors' luxury brand. And, of course, it's all-electric.

Each Celestiq will be built – hand-crafted, we should say - to order, and future owners will be able to customize them so much as to make them virtually unique and exclusive.

“Celestiq is like no Cadillac before it and the client experience is equally exceptional,” said Rory Harvey, Cadillac’s global VP. “Each vehicle is a unique expression of its owner, leveraging leading-edge technologies that make the driving experience personal and rewarding.”

The Celestiq is expected to go into production in December 2023, with a starting price of over $300,000 and increasing from there based on the level of customization.

Photo: Cadillac 2024 Cadillac Celestiq, three-quarters rear

On the outside

It may be unique, but the Cadillac Celestiq is still at least partially inspired by the brand's Lyriq electric SUV set to arrive on the market soon. With a sleek, futuristic profile, the Celestiq creates a harmonious surface by creating continuity between the grille, windshield and light signatures.

All the “metallic” surfaces visible on the exterior of the vehicle are actually made of metal, including the aluminum grille, brushed aluminum body sides, rocker panel, taillight and headlight trim and brushed metal tailgate body openings.

To do justice to the forward-thinking and futuristic vision that the Celestiq's silhouette evokes, it features several innovative technologies, including:

- Power door openers/closers: handles make way for buttons for a smoother appearance;

- Choreographed lighting: As soon as the owner approaches, the Celestiq begins its light show;

- Materials: Several areas of the exterior are of carbon-firbre.

- Wheel choices: To accommodate the weight and size of the vehicle, the wheels will be 23 inches, and they’ll come in several colour choices. Michelin will offer sidewall tires with the Cadillac pattern specifically designed for this model.

Photo: Cadillac 2024 Cadillac Celestiq, interior

Photo: Cadillac 2024 Cadillac Celestiq, seats

On the inside

Here too, the clean, minimalist aesthetic creates a purely futuristic showcase for the Celestiq. The materials are handcrafted and selected by the buyer, while the immersive interior lighting embodies Cadillac's vision of exclusivity and personalization.

“With Celestiq, we’ve been able to push classic American luxury into a new modern space,” said Tristan Murphy, interior design manager for the Celestiq.

Some other notable interior features:

- Fixed smart glass roof, with multi-colour ambient lighting including a 450-LED light choreography that penetrates the cabin through the four-zone fixed smart glass roof;

- Numerous handcrafted and custom-made elements;

- A 55-inch infotainment screen that stretches from A pillar to A pillar;

- In the rear, a 12.6-inch screen mounted on the back of each front seat;

- Advanced climate system, with each passenger able to adjust their zone in multiple ways;

- Sound experience enhanced with 41 speakers that will immerse driver and passengers in a sound environment worthy of a concert hall.

Photo: Cadillac The 2024 Cadillac Celestiq, on the road

Under the hood

The Ultium platform underpins a 111-kWh battery pack with a two-motor all-wheel-drive system to deliver an estimated 600 hp and 640 lb-ft of torque. GM also claims an estimated range of 483 km on a full charge. They promise a 0-100 km/h time of 3.8 seconds.

Ken Althouse, chief development engineer for the Celestiq, says the vehicle “continues the 120-year Cadillac history of leveraging the most advanced automotive technology in the service of luxury. The innovations Celestiq uses to offer its sophisticated ride isolation are the pinnacle of Cadillac automotive achievement.”