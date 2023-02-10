Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer Unveiled, Revealing Mild Styling Changes and Tech Upgrades

Once again the Trailblazer can be had in Activ or RS format, in addition to the two base trims Automotive columnist: , Updated:

2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS - Three-quarters front
Photo: Chevrolet
2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS - Three-quarters front

•    Chevrolet introduces an upgraded Trailblazer for the 2024 model-year.

•    The biggest change is on board, with a new 11-inch multimedia screen found in all versions.

•    The new Trailblazer features the same two engines, both turbocharged 3-cylinders (1.2L and 1.3L).

Chevrolet’s Trailblazer SUV made its debut for the 2021 model-year. For 2024, it gets some mid-cycle changes with a mild styling revamp and especially updates to the technology found aboard.

The 2024 version's front end features slimmer, more pointed headlights on the upper part of the grille. The lower headlights now have an oval shape. The Chevrolet logo moves from the top of the grille to the wider chrome molding that runs across it. The bumper is also bigger, making for a stronger demeanour. The LED lights have been changed at the rear. 

2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer Activ - Three-quarters rear
Photo: Chevrolet
2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer Activ - Three-quarters rear

The available variants remain the same: LS, LT, Activ and RS. Two new colours - Harbor Copper Metallic and Cactus Green - have been added to the offering.

The RS version is easy to recognize with its black exterior accents (including the strip that spans the grille), a trapezoidal mesh pattern for said grille, 19-inch wheels and dual chrome exhaust tips. The Activ trim has a more adventurous look, and the shocks have been tuned for better off-road performance. 

2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS - Interior
Photo: Chevrolet
2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS - Interior

On board, there is an important change. All models get an 11-inch screen for the multimedia system as standard equipment. From the images we can see that that screen is well integrated into the dash design. Previously, the Trailblazer had a seven-inch unit in base configuration with an eight-inch screen optional. The system allows wireless connection of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apps. 

The driver data screen, previously of a 4.2-inch format, increases in size to 8.0 inches. 

These changes definitely make the interior environment a more refined upscale space. Standard equipment also includes push-button start, cruise control and a high-definition rear camera. Wireless charging for cellular devices is optional on LT, Activ and RS models.

2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer Activ - Front
Photo: Chevrolet
2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer Activ - Front

Under the hood, the model’s previous engines return unchanged to the offering. The LS and LT models get a 1.2L turbocharged 3-cylinder engine (137 hp and 162 lb-ft of torque), while the Activ and RS models use a 1.3L turbocharged 3-cylinder engine (155 hp and 174 lb-ft of torque). Chevrolet has given maximum deliverable torque at 191 lb-ft. We'll have more details on that eventually. 

The base engine is wedded to a CVT (continuously variable transmission), as is the 1.3L turbo when in front-wheel drive configuration. A nine-speed automatic transmission is swapped in when the model is all-wheel drive. 

Pricing for the 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer will be announced later.

Photos:Chevrolet
2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Chicago 2023: Subaru Unveils the 2024 Crosstrek

Chicago 2023: Subaru Unveils the 2024 Crosstrek

Subaru unveiled the next-generation Crosstrek 2024 at the Chicago Auto Show today. Unsurprisingly, given Subaru’s way of doing things, the little SUV gets a ...

2024 Volkswagen Atlas: VW Shares First Images

2024 Volkswagen Atlas: VW Shares First Images

Volkswagen has shared the first images of the second generation of its Atlas, coming for 2024. Beyond the design updates, the SUV is expected to undergo some...

The 2024 Mazda CX-90 Makes its Entrance

The 2024 Mazda CX-90 Makes its Entrance

Auto123 was on hand for the official presentation of the 2024 Mazda CX-90, new SUV from the Japanese automaker that benefits from several innovations. In a f...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Ram 1500 Rev
Ram 1500 Rev: Ram's Coming Electric Pickup Ge...
Article
2024 Volkswagen Atlas / 2024 Atlas Cross
Chicago 2023: 2024 Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas...
Article
2024 Subaru Crosstrek
Chicago 2023: Subaru Unveils the 2024 Crosstrek
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

GM Super Bowl Ad: EVs, Will Ferrell and Netflix
GM Super Bowl Ad: EVs, Will F...
Video
Video Shows in Detail How the Chevrolet Corvette Is Assembled
Video Shows in Detail How the...
Video
Abandoned Cars in Fukushima's Radioactive Zone
Abandoned Cars in Fukushima's...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 