Photo: Chevrolet 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS - Three-quarters front

• Chevrolet introduces an upgraded Trailblazer for the 2024 model-year.

• The biggest change is on board, with a new 11-inch multimedia screen found in all versions.

• The new Trailblazer features the same two engines, both turbocharged 3-cylinders (1.2L and 1.3L).

Chevrolet’s Trailblazer SUV made its debut for the 2021 model-year. For 2024, it gets some mid-cycle changes with a mild styling revamp and especially updates to the technology found aboard.

The 2024 version's front end features slimmer, more pointed headlights on the upper part of the grille. The lower headlights now have an oval shape. The Chevrolet logo moves from the top of the grille to the wider chrome molding that runs across it. The bumper is also bigger, making for a stronger demeanour. The LED lights have been changed at the rear.

Photo: Chevrolet 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer Activ - Three-quarters rear

The available variants remain the same: LS, LT, Activ and RS. Two new colours - Harbor Copper Metallic and Cactus Green - have been added to the offering.

The RS version is easy to recognize with its black exterior accents (including the strip that spans the grille), a trapezoidal mesh pattern for said grille, 19-inch wheels and dual chrome exhaust tips. The Activ trim has a more adventurous look, and the shocks have been tuned for better off-road performance.

Photo: Chevrolet 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS - Interior

On board, there is an important change. All models get an 11-inch screen for the multimedia system as standard equipment. From the images we can see that that screen is well integrated into the dash design. Previously, the Trailblazer had a seven-inch unit in base configuration with an eight-inch screen optional. The system allows wireless connection of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apps.

The driver data screen, previously of a 4.2-inch format, increases in size to 8.0 inches.

These changes definitely make the interior environment a more refined upscale space. Standard equipment also includes push-button start, cruise control and a high-definition rear camera. Wireless charging for cellular devices is optional on LT, Activ and RS models.

Photo: Chevrolet 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer Activ - Front

Under the hood, the model’s previous engines return unchanged to the offering. The LS and LT models get a 1.2L turbocharged 3-cylinder engine (137 hp and 162 lb-ft of torque), while the Activ and RS models use a 1.3L turbocharged 3-cylinder engine (155 hp and 174 lb-ft of torque). Chevrolet has given maximum deliverable torque at 191 lb-ft. We'll have more details on that eventually.

The base engine is wedded to a CVT (continuously variable transmission), as is the 1.3L turbo when in front-wheel drive configuration. A nine-speed automatic transmission is swapped in when the model is all-wheel drive.

Pricing for the 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer will be announced later.