• The 2024 Fiat 500e will be priced starting at $32,500 in the U.S.

Fiat is preparing the return of its 500 subcompact to North America, this time in electric form. The 500e is due in 2024, and this week the model's US prices were revealed. Which in turn gives an idea of what Canadian buyers can expect to pay.

According to an order guide that made its way online, the small Italian car will start at $32,500 USD, before shipping, preparation and other costs.

Incredibly, this is $100 USD less than the price charged for the original electric 500 back in 2013, when it first launched in America. The Fiat 500 Electric was not offered in Canada at that time. It was sold in the U.S. until 2019.

During that first model’s run on the market, a company representative said the company was losing $14,000 USD on each model it sold.

Interiof of the 2024 Fiat 500e Photo: Fiat

No government incentives

The price of the 2024 Fiat 500e certainly makes it an affordable electric option. But as the model will be built overseas, it won't be eligible for U.S. incentives, applicable only on vehicles built in America.

As far as Canada is concerned, a price of $32,500 USD means the 500e will probably get a starting price hovering around $40,000 CAD north of the border. Adding taxes, then subtracting the potential discounts available here, gives an EV costing less than $40,000 CAD.

Now, that's good for an electric car, but it’s still very high for a Fiat 500. Especially since the model doesn't enjoy a good reputation here. Clearly, Fiat will have to equip it with a lot of standard features for it to be at least a little attractive. It will also help if it offers decent range.

On that note, we're still waiting for full details of the vehicle's capacities. European models are offered with a 42-kWh battery. Estimated range on the WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure) cycle is 320 km, which would translate into some 250 km here.

If that’s what range turns out to be, and if the Canadian price is as estimated, Fiat could well end up selling as many 500es as Mazda as of its MX-30. Which is not a lot. The MX-30 is already leaving the American market after a brief appearance, by the way.

Clearly, the electric Fiat 500 will be aimed at city dwellers rather than commuters. It could also interest consumers looking for an energy-efficient second vehicle.

We'll be back with Canadian details as they become available.