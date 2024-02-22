Production of 2024 Fiat 500e for North America Underway

• Production of the 2024 Fiat 500e for North America is underway.

The Fiat 500 returns this year in electric form, to be known simply as the 500e. The company announced this week that it has started production of the first units destined for North America.

The first U.S. and Canadian 500e EVs rolled off the assembly line at Fiat's Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy. The model is expected to arrive here before the end of March.

The first 2024 Fiat 500e REDs destined for North America Photo: Fiat

It will be very interesting to see how the public reacts to this latest model. Firstly, consumers in North America have been burned by products offered by the brand in the past, especially in terms of their poor reliability. Secondly, since the range of the 500e is more limited, at 240 km (from a 42-kWh battery), it is certain that some buyers will look elsewhere.

However, for a product intended mainly for city driving, 240 km is enough. And Fiat is betting on another advantage, that of price. Although the model is being offered from $39,995, after fees that climbs to $42,190; still, it will be the most affordable in the universe of all-electric vehicles.

Factor in the government discounts offered, which can go up to $12,000 depending on where you live in Canada, and we're starting to talk of a truly affordable EV. Remember that the discounts must be factored in after adding taxes to the starting price of the vehicle.

Fiat is obviously excited about this return to the Canadian and U.S. markets:

"We are thrilled that the Fiat 500e has officially begun its journey to reach customers in North America. With more than 185,000 units sold worldwide since its launch, the 500e plays an important role in the ecological transition of cities around the world, continuing the brand's electrification journey," said Olivier François, CEO of Fiat and Global Marketing Director of Stellantis.

In Europe, the company points out the success of its new Fiat 500e, especially in Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium and Austria.

The 2024 Fiat 500e Photo: Fiat

The first versions coming to Canada will be the RED models, which emphasize red, not surprisingly, both outside and inside.

We will have the opportunity to come back to this product when we test it, which should not be too long.The markets of Quebec and British Columbia will be supplied first, before the availability of the vehicle is extended to the rest of Canada.