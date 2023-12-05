2024 Fiat 500e Priced Starting at $39,995 in Canada

• The 2024 Fiat 500e (Red) edition marks the return of the electric 500 to North America.

The Fiat 500e returns to North America with the 2024 Fiat 500e (Red) edition the first model to appear, starting early in 2024. First shipments of the all-electric car will be to Quebec and British Columbia, before expanding to other provinces.

The starting price is a competitive one for a BEV in Canada: $39,995 CAD. Remember to factor in the federal EV discount under the iZEV program as well as provincial discounts where applicable, which together could reduce the sticker price by up to $12,000 (the figure for Quebec buyers). The price does not include freight and destination charges (totaling $2,095).

In case you’re wondering, the 500e in wider and longer than the previous gas-powered 500. Which allows Fiat to promise improved interior space and storage. Design-wise, the 500e is still plenty recognizable as a 500, but it sports new front and rear LED lighting, and updated front grille and e-latch door handles. The model rides on 17-inch wheels.

The 2024 Fiat 500e (Red) Edition, three-quarters front Photo: Fiat

Powertrain of the 2024 Fiat 500e

The all-electric powertrain of the 500e delivers 118 hp and 162 lb-ft of torque and an estimated range of 240 km. The model is equipped with 85-kW charging capacity, which translates into 80-percent return of charge in about 35 minutes on a fast-charging station. Users can regain 50 km in just five minutes, according to Fiat.

Note that there’s no mention by Fiat of charging the car via the Tesla-created NACS connector system, which a majority of carmakers have committed to adopting in their EVs. And that’s because Stellantis is not one of those carmakers, yet. We’ll see what happens with that.

An urban commuter

Here’s a selling point we may start seeing more often from carmakers as they introduce BEVs that go beyond the big, luxury segments: At 1,361 kg (3,000 lb), the new Fiat 500e is the lightest-weight all-electric car in the segment, says Fiat. Combine that with the modest 118 horses and very modest 240-km range and you understand that Fiat clearly sacrificed range and brute force for optimal energy efficiency and practicality in the urban environment, definitely the model’s home turf.

Don’t expect a jackrabbit on the highway, in other words. 0-100 km acceleration is given at 8.5 seconds.

Drivers do have three drive modes to choose from, Normal, Range and Sherpa. Range activates one-pedal driving for more brake regeneration (and a lot less foot-shuffling), while Sherpa means… well can you guess what that means from the name? That mode maximizes energy efficiency to guide drivers low on juice to their destination, or at least to the nearest charging station. Useful, sure, though know that it will limit your top speed to 80 km/h.

“FIAT is taking on BEVs in a way only the Italian brand can: combining ‘La Dolce Vita’ spirit of an icon with a mission of sustainability and zero emissions. The 2024 500e is a modern, tech-forward take on a beloved classic, delivering a host of new safety features, while remaining fun to drive and true to its roots. Try not to smile when you drive this car.” - Olivier Francois, FIAT CEO and global CMO Stellantis

The 2024 Fiat 500e (Red) Edition, interior Photo: Fiat

Inside like outside, the design is meant to be closely tied to the model’s past but modernized and adapted to the EV reality. The dashboard insert, rounded cluster and two-spoke steering wheel are meant to evoke the original 1957 500, but the multimedia display with its 10.250-inch touchscreen harbours the Uconnect 5 system, with unique Fiat content and features added. In front of the driver sits a 7-inch full-digital data cluster.

The 500e also gets added storage space in the lower central console and the door panels.

The seats are newly designed as well (and feature recycled materials), and the driver’s seat is six-way adjustable. Both front seats are heated.

The 2024 Fiat 500e (Red) Edition, seats Photo: Fiat

As mentioned, the first Fiat 500e model to be offered in North America will the (Red) edition. Others are to follow but on this day Fiat did not provide details regarding those, other than to say that this is part of it calls its ‘product drop strategy’. Launches of different, limited-run variants with different themes and colours will happen periodically over the next year.

And no, the 500e (Red) edition will not be available only in red; buyers can also pick Tuxedo Black or Glacier White.

The Fiat 500e is built at the Mirafiori Assembly Plant in Turin, Italy.

The 2024 Fiat 500e (Red) Edition, three-quarters rear Photo: Fiat