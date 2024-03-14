2024 Mini Aceman Images Appear Online Before Unveiling

• Here are the leaked images of the new 2024 Mini Aceman.

We've known for some time that Mini has been developing a new model called the Aceman. We also know that the vehicle is due to be unveiled on April 24. However, due to a Chinese regulation, we've just had a sneak preview of the model.

Indeed, when a new vehicle is about to be marketed there, information about it must be sent to the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

And that includes images of the model. So, we now know the exterior design of the new Aceman, which will take position between the Cooper and the Countryman. Although, it sticks closer to the first of those: The Aceman is only 2.6 inches longer than a Cooper.

2024 Mini Aceman Photo: Mini

That may be so, but the first thing that catches the eye is how closely this model resembles the electric version of the Countryman.

In all, there are two versions on display, one marked S. This sportier version features unique LED headlamps with distinctive light signatures, silver-bronze accents around the grille and bumper and the letter S at the heart of the grille.

2024 Mini Aceman S, rear Photo: Mini

At the rear, we can clearly see the letter S added to the Aceman name on the tailgate. Other images show that buyers will have a few choices when it comes to colours, including for a contrasting roof, different mirror caps and decals on the bodywork.

Keep in mind this model shown is the one earmarked for the Chinese market; options and colours may well be different in North America.

Still, we get a good look at the model and its wheels, which range in size from 17 to 19 inches.

Powertrain of the 2024 Mini Aceman

According to CarNewsChina, the Aceman will be powered by the same electric motors used by the Cooper. The base model will offer 181 hp and be equipped with a 40.7 kWh battery. The performance-oriented S variant gets a larger 54.2 kWh battery, with output set at 215 hp.

Naturally, we'll be keeping a close eye on the official presentation of this model to bring you all the details. The Aceman is scheduled to arrive in North America in 2025.

2024 Mini Aceman, rear Photo: Mini

2024 Mini Aceman S, front Photo: Mini

2024 Mini Aceman, options (China), fig. 1 Photo: Mini

2024 Mini Aceman, options (China), fig. 2 Photo: Mini