2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E: Pricing and Details for Canada

The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E arrives on the Canadian market with significant improvements in range and recharging speed. In particular, the electric crossover benefits from an extended-range battery.

The model is available to order from Ford dealers in Canada now.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach E-Rally, off-road | Photo: Ford

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E - What's new?

The 2024 Mustang Mach-E features a revised, lighter rear motor, a modification that, in combination with other technical adjustments, enables the vehicle to cover greater distances on a single charge.

Versions equipped with the standard 72-kWh battery can now reach a range of 402 km for the powered variant and 370 km with all-wheel drive. For models equipped with the 98.8-kWh battery, range rises to 515 km and 483 km respectively. The Mustang Mach-E GT boasts a range of 451 km, while the new Rally option offers 426 km on a single charge.

Beyond that, the EV can be recharged more quickly than before. The SUV charges almost 20-percent faster thanks to the DC fast-charging system, enabling drivers to recharge the vehicle from 10 to 80 percent in 36.2 minutes, 8.8 minutes less than previous models. Standard batteries recharge from 10 to 80 percent in 32.3 minutes, reducing recharge time by 5.7 minutes compared with the first Mustang Mach-Es.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Bronze | Photo: Ford

Ford highlighted the gradual improvement in the Mustang Mach-E's range since its launch in 2021. Here are the range increases for the 2024 model-year, as estimated by the EPA:

- 2024 Mustang Mach-E Select (standard battery, RWD): 434 km (+32 km)

(standard battery, RWD): 434 km (+32 km) - 2024 Mustang Mach-E Premium (extended-range battery, RWD): 547 km (+32 km)

(extended-range battery, RWD): 547 km (+32 km) - 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT : 467 km (+16 km)

: 467 km (+16 km) - 2024 Mustang Mach-E Rally: 426 km (new model)

Ford also reminds us that drivers of their electric vehicles can now access over 15,000 Tesla Superchargers in North America with an adapter, available free of charge to those registered with Ford's BlueOval network before June 30.

Prices (MSRP) for the various configurations of the 2024 Mustang Mach-E have been adjusted to reflect these enhancements, with moderate increases ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 over the previous year, following rebates offered on 2023 models.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E pricing in Canada