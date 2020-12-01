Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2024 Ford Mustang To Be Unveiled at Detroit Show in September

The next generation of the Ford Mustang is in the works, and it could be coming sooner than expected. Indeed, a rumor is circulating that the new generation will be unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show in September.

Automotive News website is reporting the news; its source remains anonymous, not surprisingly. For its part, Ford has not commented either way on the report, except to tell Motor 1 that “We've already said the all-new seventh-generation Mustang is on its way. More details to come.”

Digging a little deeper, we discover that Car and Driver magazine earlier reported that the new iteration will make its public debut on April 17, 2023. Why April 17? Because that's when the original model debuted in 1964. That would be a nice nod to the past for what may be the last gas-powered Ford Mustang. We'll see.

If the model does get introduced in September, it will give the company plenty of time to promote its flagship model.

Obviously, we're still speculating for the moment.

The next Mustang will be equipped with a V8 engine, but it will also work with a 4-cylinder EcoBoost engine, as is currently the case. The possibility of hybridity has often been evoked as well. Combined with the V8 engine, electric power could provide all-wheel drive. All this remains to be seen.

The manual transmission will also be back; anything else would have been heretical.

More details will follow in the next few weeks as we find out if the rumour of a September presentation is true.

