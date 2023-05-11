• Auto123 presents its annual awards in 22 different categories.

• For the Best Sports Car (5-cylinder+ engine) Under $80,000 in 2023, here are our finalists and winner!

• In the running are the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, Ford Mustang GT and BMW M2.

• The three finalists are all purchases that are recommended by the Auto123 team.

Every year, you our readers are kind enough to await with interest Auto123's verdicts in declaring the winners across various vehicle categories. This year, the battles were once again ferocious, with many of the votes very close. There were arguments and maybe a couple of tears.

Nevertheless, at the end of the day, 22 vehicles were declared winners in their category. If you want to know what are recommended buys in the sports car (5-cylinder+, under $80,000) segment, here’s what happened this year in this category.

This award category looks at sports cars with engines of 5 cylinders or more, but priced under $80,000. The idea here being that all fights should be fair, which isn’t the case between models that sell for four times as much as others.

After bouts of arguing, wrestling and yes even voting by our experts, three models found themselves on the podium: the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, BMW M2 and Ford Mustang GT.

Clearly, we are dealing with three models that offer extraordinary driving experiences. Very different, but extraordinary. How do you tell the difference? It's not easy, we beg you. The evaluations focused on the dynamic qualities of these models, both on the road and on the track. Yes, other elements were considered such as interior design, technologies, safety, etc. However, the driving experience was the number one criterion.

Yellow Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Photo: V.Aubé

The eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette has been a favourite since its debut in 2020. Its equilibrium on the road is simply stunning. Its base price is also impressive in that it’s “relatively” reasonable – though you can easily pick a version north of $80,000 if you want.

Red 2023 BMW M2 Photo: BMW

The BMW M2 is a whole different kettle of fish. Its pocket size, combined with the crazy mechanics that drive it (more than 400 hp), makes you feel like you're driving a missile with four wheels. Impressive, in every way.

Red 2024 Ford Mustang Photo: Ford

Finally, the Ford Mustang GT guarantees drivers an intoxicating experience. And, as a rarity on the market, this is a four-seat convertible, which makes this car a very appealing solution for folks who like that kind of thing.

After a very close vote count, the BMW M2 came out on top. Its size and its amazing power-to-weight ratio certainly played an important role on the way to victory.